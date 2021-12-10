Canada's Mirela Rahneva bursts to bronze at skeleton World Cup in Germany

Canada's Mirela Rahneva snagged bronze at the skeleton World Cup in Germany on Friday, securing her first podium appearance of the season.

After a first run of 57.08 seconds that left her sitting third, the 33-year-old Ottawa native lowered her time to 56.89 seconds in her second run to total one minute 53.97 seconds and secure the bronze medal.

It's the 10th World Cup medal of Rahneva's career. She took silver on the same track in Winterberg in 2020.

Dutch slider Kimberley Bos won gold at 1:53.68, while Germany's Tina Hermann slid to silver in 1:53.93.

WATCH | Rahneva earns bronze in Germany:

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva captures World Cup bronze in Winterberg Duration 2:14 Mirela Rahneva of Ottawa won her first medal of the season, claiming a bronze medal in the women's skeleton World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany on Friday, December 10. 2:14

Canadian Jane Channell placed 12th at 1:54.48.

On the men's side, Canadians Mark Lynch and Kyle Murray both failed to qualify for the second run.

Russian Alexander Tretiakov was golden with a time of 1:51.05, and German duo Axel Jungk (1:51.34) and Christopher Grotheer (1:51.64) rounded out the podium.

World Cup action from Germany continues with the four-man bobsleigh event on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.