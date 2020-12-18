Canada's Elisabeth Maier gets her 1st top-5 finish of World Cup season
Calgary native placed 7th in her 1st race back following a 1-year maternity leave
Calgary's Elisabeth Maier got her first top-five finish of the World Cup season at a skeleton event on Friday, in Innsbruck, Austria.
Maier returned from a year-long maternity leave last week and placed seventh. However, she showed little rust and was a few-hundreds of a second from tying her all-time best.
This week, it was much of the same for Maier who got off to a good start and was in the lead after the first turn. She held the lead up until the final turn when she slowed down ever so slightly and was 0.05 seconds back of Germany's Jacqueline Loelling's time.
Maier's first run was 53.61 and she followed that up with a second run of 53.67, which was good for a total time of 1:47.28.
WATCH | Elisabeth Maier finishes 5th at World Cup event:
Janine Flock, of Austria, came first with a total of time 1:47.01. Kimberley Bos, of The Netherlands, was second at 1:47:22. Rounding out the podium was Loelling, who finished at 1:47.23.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.