Canada's Elisabeth Maier gets her 1st top-5 finish of World Cup season

Calgary's Elisabeth Maier got her first top-five finish of the World Cup season at a skeleton event on Friday, in Innsbruck, Austria.

Maier returned from a year-long maternity leave last week and placed seventh. However, she showed little rust and was a few-hundreds of a second from tying her all-time best.

This week, it was much of the same for Maier who got off to a good start and was in the lead after the first turn. She held the lead up until the final turn when she slowed down ever so slightly and was 0.05 seconds back of Germany's Jacqueline Loelling's time.

Maier's first run was 53.61 and she followed that up with a second run of 53.67, which was good for a total time of 1:47.28.

WATCH | Elisabeth Maier finishes 5th at World Cup event:

Canada's Maier 5th at World Cup Skeleton event in Innsbruck Sports Video 1:55 Calgary's Elisabeth Maier got her first top-5 of the world cup season as she placed 5th Friday in Innsbruck, Austria 1:55

Janine Flock, of Austria, came first with a total of time 1:47.01. Kimberley Bos, of The Netherlands, was second at 1:47:22. Rounding out the podium was Loelling, who finished at 1:47.23.