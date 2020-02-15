Canada's Cédrik Blais skates to short track silver in the Netherlands

Cédrik Blais of Châteauguay, Que., took another step on the speed skating podium Saturday, claiming a silver medal in short track after In Wook Park of South Korea was penalized in the men's 1,000-metre A final in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

A week ago, Blais was third in the 500 A final in one minute 7.939 seconds at a World Cup event in Turin, Italy.

Dagyeom Kim of South Korea took Saturday's competition in 1:33.056, ahead of Blais (1:33.739) and Itzhak de Laat (1:54.183) of the Netherlands.

Other Canadian results:

Courtney Sarault (Moncton, N.B.) — Penalized in women's 1,500-metre A final

(Moncton, N.B.) — Penalized in women's 1,500-metre A final Danae Blais (Châteauguay, Que.) — 1st in 1,500 B final (2:27.394)

(Châteauguay, Que.) — 1st in 1,500 B final (2:27.394) Claudia Gagnon (Saguenay, La Baie, Que.) — 5th in 1,500 B final (2:28.195)

(Saguenay, La Baie, Que.) — 5th in 1,500 B final (2:28.195) Rikki Doak (Fredericton) — 4th in women's 1,000 B final (2:02.530)

(Fredericton) — 4th in women's 1,000 B final (2:02.530) Steven Dubois (Lachenaie, Que.) — 5th in men's 1,500 A final (2:20.972)

WATCH | Cédrik Blais captures silver medal in 1,000 metres: