Steven Dubois leads Canada's 3-medal short track haul in the Netherlands

Steven Dubois made up for a disappointing Saturday in short track with an individual bronze medal and relay gold 24 hours later with Canada's men's speed skating team in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

The 22-year-old from Lachenaie, Que., posted a time of one minute 29.727 seconds to finish third in the men's 1,000-metre A final behind South Korea's Park Ji-won (1:29.402) and Kim Dong Wook (1:29.528).

Dubois also joined Pascal Dion, Charles Hamelin and Jordan Pierre-Gilles to win the men's 5,000 relay in 6:54.542 over the Netherlands (6:54.573) and China (6:54.039).

On Saturday, Dubois was fifth in the men's 1,500 A final in 2:20.972.

The Lachenaie, Que., native captures bronze in the men`s 1,000m in Dordrecht, Netherlands.with a time of 1:29.727 seconds. 1:51

He has had a spectacular season since capturing the overall men's title at the Canadian short track championships in Montreal back in September.

At the inaugural ISU Four Continents short-track championship in January, Dubois was second in the men's 1,500 at Montreal and second in the 500.

The next day, he jumped from last place to second with two laps to go to win a silver medal in the men's 1,000

A week ago, Dubois skated to the first individual gold medal of his career on the World Cup circuit when he clocked in at 40.530 — ahead of Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu (40.956) and Dutch skater Melle van'T — in the men's 500 at an ISU short track World Cup in Dresden, Germany.

The Canadian teams grabs top spot on the podium in Dordrecht, Netherlands with a time of 6:54.542 seconds. 7:39

Meanwhile, the Canadian team of Danae Blais, Alyson Charles, Claudia Gagnon and Courtney Sarault were second in the women's 3,000 relay in 4:10.740. The Netherlands topped the field in 4:10.255 and South Korea placed third in 4:10.772.

The Canadian team posts a time of 4:10.740 to finish second in Dordrecht, Netherlands. 4:44

