Canada's Dion skates to World Cup short track bronze in Beijing
Canadian speed skaters will bring home 2 medals from opening event
Canada's Pascal Dion will bring home a bronze medal from the men's 1,000-metre final at the season opening World Cup short track speed skating event in Beijing on Sunday.
Dion finished the race in one minute, 26.621 seconds, behind Korea's Hwang Daeheon, who took gold in 1:26.020. Russia's Semen Elistratov claimed silver in 1:26.387.
It's the second medal collected by Canadians at the event. Courtney Sarault won silver in the women's 1,500-metre final on Saturday.
WATCH | Sarault makes statement in short track season opener:
