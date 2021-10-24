Canada's Dion skates to World Cup short track bronze in Beijing

Canada's Pascal Dion will bring home a bronze medal from the men's 1,000-metre final at the season opening World Cup short track speed skating event in Beijing on Sunday.

Dion finished the race in one minute, 26.621 seconds, behind Korea's Hwang Daeheon, who took gold in 1:26.020. Russia's Semen Elistratov claimed silver in 1:26.387.

It's the second medal collected by Canadians at the event. Courtney Sarault won silver in the women's 1,500-metre final on Saturday.

