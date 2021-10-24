Skip to Main Content
Canada's Dion skates to World Cup short track bronze in Beijing

Canada's Pascal Dion will bring home a bronze medal from the 1,000-metre final at the season opening World Cup short track speed skating event in Beijing on Sunday.

Canadian speed skaters will bring home 2 medals from opening event

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Pascal Dion, shown at bottom in this photo from Friday, won a bronze medal at a World Cup event on Sunday in Beijing, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Dion finished the race in one minute, 26.621 seconds, behind Korea's Hwang Daeheon, who took gold in 1:26.020. Russia's Semen Elistratov claimed silver in 1:26.387.

It's the second medal collected by Canadians at the event. Courtney Sarault won silver in the women's 1,500-metre final on Saturday.

WATCH | Sarault makes statement in short track season opener:

Moncton's Courtney Sarault claims short track silver in season opening World Cup

21 hours ago
9:32
Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B. won silver in the women's 1,500-metre final at the season opening World Cup short track speed skating event in Beijing.
