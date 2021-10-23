Skip to Main Content
Canada's Sarault captures short track silver in at Beijing World Cup event

Canada's Courtney Sarault won a silver medal in the 1,500-metre final at the season opening World Cup short track speed skating event in Beijing on Saturday.

Fellow Canadian Kim Boutin finishes 5th

Canada's Courtney Sarault, right, is shown competing in the women's 1,500-metre quarter-finals in Beijing on Saturday. Sarault finished second in the event's final. (Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarault finished the race in two minutes, 22.167 seconds, behind winner Lee Yu-bin of Korea (2:21.833), and just ahead American Kristen Santos (2:22.176).

Fellow Canadian Kim Boutin finished in fifth in a time of 2:25.388.

On the men's side, Canadians Charles Hamelin and Steven Dubois finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men's 1,500 'B' final.

Action continues on Sunday and will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca.

 

 

