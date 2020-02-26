Short track world championships postponed in Seoul due to coronavirus outbreak

The International Skating Union on Wednesday announced it has put the world short track speeding championships set for March 13-15 in Seoul on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Authorities in the South Korean capital ordered the closure of the Mokdong Ice Rink and cancellation of all competitions.

The ISU is currently exploring the possibility of rescheduling or relocating the competition before making a final decision on a complete cancellation of the season world championships.

In a statement, Speed Skating Canada supported the ISU`s decision to postpone short track worlds.

``The ISU has been working diligently alongside the Korea Skating Union to evaluate the situation and SSC appreciates that the decision made today takes into account the health and safety of all participants.

``We will continue to monitor the situation and await a final decision from the ISU on the rescheduling, relocation or cancellation of the event. The health and safety of our athletes and staff are paramount and will be at the forefront of any decision regarding Canada's participation at the World Championships.