Short Track·Live

Watch World Cup short track speed skating from Beijing

Watch as Canada's best short track athletes compete against the best the world has to offer at the World Cup event in Beijing.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET

CBC Sports

ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup on CBC - Beijing

10 minutes ago
Live
The world's top short track speed skaters descend on Beijing, China as they hope to qualify for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET to watch live action from the first short track World Cup event of the season, in Beijing, China.

Coverage continues on Sunday at 2 a.m. ET.

 

 

 

