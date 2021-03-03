Skip to Main Content

Watch the 2021 short track world championships

Watch as Canada's best short track athletes compete against the best the world has to offer at the world championships in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4:35 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2021 ISU Short Track World Championships on CBC - Dordrecht

CBC Sports

The fast paced action of Short Track Speed Skating will be featured from Dordrecht, Netherlands. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 4:35 a.m. ET to watch live action from the short track world championships in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

Coverage continues on Saturday at 4:35 a.m. ET and on Sunday at 5:10 a.m. ET

You can stream more short track coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

 

 

 

