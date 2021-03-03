Watch the 2021 short track world championships
Watch as Canada's best short track athletes compete against the best the world has to offer at the world championships in Dordrecht, Netherlands.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4:35 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 4:35 a.m. ET to watch live action from the short track world championships in Dordrecht, Netherlands.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 4:35 a.m. ET and on Sunday at 5:10 a.m. ET
You can stream more short track coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
