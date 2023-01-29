Canada's Brunelle races to silver medal at world junior short track championships
Trois-Rivieres, Que., native caps junior career with medal in Germany
Canadian speedskater Florence Brunelle capped her junior career on Sunday by winning a silver medal at the world junior short track championships.
Brunelle, from Trois-Rivieres, Que., made a double-inside pass late in the race to take second spot behind South Korea's Gilli Kim, who finished in one minute 32.294 seconds.
Brunelle was second in 1:32.780 and South Korea's Songmi Oh took third in 1:32.960.
"I was ready to go out and win today, but after the first two laps I found myself at the back of the pack," Brunelle said. "Given the circumstances of the race, I had to adapt and find a way to make some passes and get back into contention. I am happy with how I was able to overcome that challenge."
Brunelle, 19, became the first Canadian to reach the podium in all three individual distances at a single world junior championship since Marie-Eve Drolet in 2001.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?