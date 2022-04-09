Boutin, Dion claim 1,500m silver at short track worlds in Montreal

Canada's Kim Boutin and Pascal Dion claimed world championship silver in the women's and men's 1,500-metre short track speed skating event on Saturday in Montreal.

Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., crossed the finish line with a time of two minutes, 24.201 seconds, narrowly edging out third-place finisher Seo Whimin of South Korea and fellow Canadian Courtney Sarault by less than a second.

South Korea's Choi Minjeong grabbed gold (2:23.594), breaking past the field with three laps to go and never giving any room to be passed for the remainder of the race.

Boutin recently won bronze in the women's 500m at the Beijing Olympics.

Canada's Kim Boutin finishes second in final A of the women's 1500m race 🇨🇦👏<br><br>Watch the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships here: <a href="https://t.co/JIDTJ7zyjy">https://t.co/JIDTJ7zyjy</a> <a href="https://t.co/kiTOUEkQCr">pic.twitter.com/kiTOUEkQCr</a> —@CBCOlympics

Meanwhile, Dion finished 0.549 seconds out of first place in the men's 1,500m final with a time of 2:15.644 seconds.

The Montreal native was narrowly edged out by Hungary's Liu Shaoang, with Stijn Desmet of Belgium finishing third.

Canada's Pascal Dion claims the second place spot in the men's 1500m final A 🇨🇦🙌<br><br>Watch the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships live here: <a href="https://t.co/Hgl68pzTeX">https://t.co/Hgl68pzTeX</a> <a href="https://t.co/yqPW42pbUs">pic.twitter.com/yqPW42pbUs</a> —@CBCOlympics

Dion was the lone Canadian to crack Final A as he edged out teammate Jordan Pierre-Gilles for the final qualifying spot by 0.39 seconds in their semifinal heat.

Steven Dubois took a fall in the semifinals and finished sixth in the same heat.

You can watch competition from the short track worlds, continuing on Sunday on CBCSports.ca , CBC Gem and on the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

You can watch more coverage by streaming Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for TV broadcast times.