Boutin secures 5th silver, Dion captures gold for Canada at short track worlds

Kim Boutin's streak of silver medals continued on Sunday at the 2022 ISU world short track speed skating championships in Montreal.

The four-time Olympic medallist finished second in both the women's 1,000-metre event and 3,000m superfinal behind South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong, one day after claiming silver in both the 500m and 1,500m events.

South Korea also took down Canada in the 3,000m relay, where Boutin won her fifth silver medal of the weekend.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native finished with a time of five minutes, 05.734 seconds to place second in the 3,000-metre, while South Korea's Seo Whi-min placed third. Canadians Courtney Sarault and Alyson Charles placed fourth and sixth respectively.

In the 1,000-metre event, Boutin separated from the pack alongside Min-Jeong in the final laps, but the three-time Olympic champion held her off to capture gold with a time of 1:27.956 seconds, just ahead of Boutin's time of 1:28.076.

Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands finished in the bronze medal position while Moncton, N.B.'s Sarault finished fifth, posting a DNF.

WATCH | Boutin secures 1 of 4 silver medals:

Boutin captures 3rd silver at worlds in the 1000m Duration 5:20 Canadian Kim Boutin finished second to Minjeong Choi at the short track world championships in Montreal on Sunday. 5:20

The 21-year-old Sarault finished fourth in the 1,500m and 19th in the 500m.

Montreal native Charles finished fifth in the B Final with a time of 1:31.498. The 23-year-old finished fourth in the 500m and 17th in the 1,500m on Saturday.

The three Canadian women combined with Florence Brunelle of Trois-Rivières, Que. to place second in the women's 3,000-metre relay, finishing just behind South Korea with a time of 4:09.717. Netherlands finished third.

Dion races to gold

Pascal Dion raced to victory in the 3,000m Superfinal with a time of 4:42.214. Lee June-Seo secured silver while Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands claimed bronze.

The Montreal native also won a silver medal in the men's 1,500m event on Saturday.

You can watch competition from the short track worlds, continuing on Sunday on CBCSports.ca , CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

You can watch more coverage by streaming Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for TV broadcast times.