Canadian women's relay squad races to World Cup short track silver medal in Germany

The women's relay team earned Canada's lone medal Sunday at the ISU World Cup short-track event in Dresden, Germany.

Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., Fredericton's Rikki Doak and Renee Steenge of Brampton, Ont., were a close second to the Netherlands in the 3,000 metres. The Dutch finished in four minutes 7.531 seconds, just ahead of the Canadians (4:07.768).

It marked Canada's fifth women's relay medal of the season (one goal, four silver).

The squad enters next weekend's final World Cup of the season in a three-way tie for first with the Netherlands and Korea (all with 340 points).

The men's relay squad of Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun and William Dandjinou (all of Montreal) and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., was fourth.

Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., was fourth in the men's 500.