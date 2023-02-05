Canadian women's relay squad races to World Cup short track silver medal in Germany
Courtney Sarault, Kim Boutin, Rikki Doak, Renee Steenge clock 4:07.768 over 3,000m
The women's relay team earned Canada's lone medal Sunday at the ISU World Cup short-track event in Dresden, Germany.
Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., Fredericton's Rikki Doak and Renee Steenge of Brampton, Ont., were a close second to the Netherlands in the 3,000 metres. The Dutch finished in four minutes 7.531 seconds, just ahead of the Canadians (4:07.768).
It marked Canada's fifth women's relay medal of the season (one goal, four silver).
The squad enters next weekend's final World Cup of the season in a three-way tie for first with the Netherlands and Korea (all with 340 points).
WATCH | Canada captures relay silver in women's 3,000 metres:
The men's relay squad of Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun and William Dandjinou (all of Montreal) and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., was fourth.
Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., was fourth in the men's 500.
SILVER SUNDAY 🇨🇦 🥈<br><br>The Canadian women receive their silver medals after finishing 2nd in the 3000m relay in Germany <a href="https://t.co/vHywTWXYf1">pic.twitter.com/vHywTWXYf1</a>—@CBCOlympics
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?