Canadian women's relay squad races to World Cup short track silver medal in Germany

The women's relay team earned Canada's lone medal Sunday at the World Cup short track event in Dresden, Germany. Courtney Sarault, Kim Boutin, Rikki Doak and Renee Steenge were a close second to the Netherlands in the 3,000 metres.

Courtney Sarault, Kim Boutin, Rikki Doak, Renee Steenge clock 4:07.768 over 3,000m

The Canadian Press ·
Two women's speed skating athletes in Canada gear hold hands while smiling and cruising in the track.
Canada's women's relay team won a silver medal in short track World Cup action on Sunday, posting a time of four minutes 7.768 seconds over 3,000 metres in Dresden, Germany. (International Skating Union)

The women's relay team earned Canada's lone medal Sunday at the ISU World Cup short-track event in Dresden, Germany.

Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., Fredericton's Rikki Doak and Renee Steenge of Brampton, Ont., were a close second to the Netherlands in the 3,000 metres. The Dutch finished in four minutes 7.531 seconds, just ahead of the Canadians (4:07.768).

It marked Canada's fifth women's relay medal of the season (one goal, four silver).

The squad enters next weekend's final World Cup of the season in a three-way tie for first with the Netherlands and Korea (all with 340 points).

WATCH | Canada captures relay silver in women's 3,000 metres:

Canada captures silver in short track World Cup relay

4 hours ago
Duration 7:26
The Canadian crew of Kim Boutin, Rikki Doak, Courtney Sarault and Renée Marie Steenge clocked in at 4:07.768 to place 2nd in the women's 3,000-metre relay event during day 2 of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup stop in Dresden, Germany.

The men's relay squad of Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun and William Dandjinou (all of Montreal) and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., was fourth.

Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., was fourth in the men's 500.

