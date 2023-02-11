Canada's Boutin, Dubois both win short track gold at World Cup stop in Netherlands
Dion adds silver, mixed relay team secures bronze on 4-medal day for Canadians
Short track stars Kim Boutin and Steven Dubois both struck gold as Canada hauled in four medals at a World Cup speed skating event in the Netherlands on Saturday.
Boutin, a four-time Olympic medallist from Sherbrooke, Que., won gold in the women's 1,000 metres with a time of one minute and 29.807 seconds, edging Kristen Santo-Griswold of the United States, who finished in a time of 1:29.864.
Dutch skater Xandra Velzeboer placed third at 1:29.968, just ahead of Canadian Danae Blais (1:30.668).
Terrebonne, Que., native Dubois, who led Canada's short-track team at the 2022 Beijing Games with a three-medal performance, won the men's 1,000 in 1:24.532. Teammate Pascal Dion claimed silver in 1:24.659, just ahead of Latvia's Roberts Kruzbergs who crossed in a time of 1:24.682.
Canada won its fourth medal of the day in the 2,000 mixed relay where the team of William Dandjinou, Rikki Doak, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Courtney Sarault nabbed silver in 2:38.898.
The Netherlands won the relay gold in 2:38.811, while Poland settled for bronze with a time of 2:39.858.
With files from CBC Sports
