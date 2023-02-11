Canada's Boutin, Dubois both win short track gold at World Cup stop in Netherlands

Short track stars Kim Boutin and Steven Dubois both struck gold as Canada hauled in four medals at a World Cup speed skating event in the Netherlands on Saturday.

Boutin, a four-time Olympic medallist from Sherbrooke, Que., won gold in the women's 1,000 metres with a time of one minute and 29.807 seconds, edging Kristen Santo-Griswold of the United States, who finished in a time of 1:29.864.

WATCH | Boutin wins gold in women's 1,000m:

Canada's Kim Boutin tops the podium in Dordrecht Duration 3:40 Boutin grabbed gold in the 1000 m short track speed skating event in the Netherlands.

Dutch skater Xandra Velzeboer placed third at 1:29.968, just ahead of Canadian Danae Blais (1:30.668).

Terrebonne, Que., native Dubois, who led Canada's short-track team at the 2022 Beijing Games with a three-medal performance, won the men's 1,000 in 1:24.532. Teammate Pascal Dion claimed silver in 1:24.659, just ahead of Latvia's Roberts Kruzbergs who crossed in a time of 1:24.682.

WATCH | Dubois, Dion top podium:

Canadians Dubois and Dion top podium in 1000 m short track speed skating Duration 4:06 Steven Dubois grabbed gold, while Pascal Dion finished right behind for silver in the short track speed skating event in the Netherlands.

Canada won its fourth medal of the day in the 2,000 mixed relay where the team of William Dandjinou, Rikki Doak, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Courtney Sarault nabbed silver in 2:38.898.

The Netherlands won the relay gold in 2:38.811, while Poland settled for bronze with a time of 2:39.858.