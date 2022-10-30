Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track gold at World Cup in Montreal

Canadian speed skater Steven Dubois captured gold on home ice on Sunday, winning the men's 500-metre event at the season-opening short track World Cup stop in Montreal.

The 25-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., topped the podium with a time of 40.345 seconds in front of the roaring crowd at the Aréna Maurice-Richard. South Korea's Lee June-Seo won the silver medal in 40.434, while Italy's Pietro Sighel claimed bronze (40.719).

Fellow Canadians Jordan Pierre-Gilles (40.920) and Mathieu Pelletier (41.785) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

STEVEN DUBOIS 🚨<br><br>What a race! Dubois wins gold in the men's 500m at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/lzDwIidBn4">https://t.co/lzDwIidBn4</a> <a href="https://t.co/kyQ8kVlECw">pic.twitter.com/kyQ8kVlECw</a> —@CBCOlympics

It's the second podium finish for Dubois at the World Cup stop in Montreal after winning silver in the men's 1,500 metres on Saturday.

Dubois took bronze in the 500 in his Olympic debut last February in Beijing. He won the men's national short track title for the third straight year earlier this month in Quebec City.

For more short track coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents, our weekly program that spotlights the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. Stream the show on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

The next short track World Cup stop is in Salt Lake City on Nov. 4, followed by Almaty, Kazakhstan (Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18).

WATCH | Dubois claims silver in 1,500m at World Cup in Montreal: