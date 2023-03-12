Canadians close out short track world championships with 3 more bronze medals

Canadians collected three more medals at the short track speed skating world championships in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday.

Courtney Sarault, of Moncton, N.B., scored a bronze medal in the women's 1,000-metre final – after favourite Suzanne Schulting was disqualified.

Fellow Dutch skater Xandra Velzeboer claimed the world title in the distance in one minute 29.361 seconds, while Choi Min-jeong of South Korea collected silver in 1:29.679. Sarault finished the race in 1:29.794.

Sarault also helped fellow Canadian skaters Kim Boutin, Claudia Gagnon and Renee Marie Steenge capture women's relay bronze. Canada finished in 4:09.372, behind the Dutch world champions (4:09.056), and silver medallists South Korea (4:09.151).

Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que., added his second individual medal of the weekend by winning bronze in the men's 1,000. He had taken silver in Saturday's men's 500-metre event.

In the men's 5,000m relay, the Canadians finished off the podium with a fourth-place result.