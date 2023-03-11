Canadians win 3 medals at short track world championships

Canada's Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion, and Kim Boutin collected medals on the opening day of the short track speed skating world championships in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.

Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que., finished the men's 500-metre final in 41.223 seconds, taking silver behind gold-medal winner Pietro Sighel of Italy (41.166).

In the men's 1,500m, Montreal's Pascal Dion skated to a bronze medal in a time of 2:17.986. Park Ji Won of South Korea took gold in 2:17.792, while Sighel (2:17.898) rounded out the podium in second place.

Kim Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., also collected a bronze medal in the 1,500m distance. Boutin crossed the line in 2:31.575, behind winner Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (2:31.349) and South Korea's Choi Minjeong (2:31.448)

Courtney Sarault, from Moncton, N.B., finished in 2:31.785, good for a fifth-place result.

Action continues from Seoul on Sunday. Watch live on CBCSports.ca or the CBC Sports app beginning at 12 a.m. ET.