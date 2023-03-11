Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Canadians win 3 medals at short track world championships

Canada's Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion, and Kim Boutin collected medals on the opening day of the short track speed skating world championships in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.

Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion, Kim Boutin claim podium spots in Seoul

CBC Sports ·
A speed skater - wearing a black and red bodysuit, helmet, goggles, and gloves -rounds a corner during a race.
Steven Dubois, seen in this 2022 file photo, skated to a silver medal at the short track speed skating world championships in Seoul on Saturday. (Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press)

Canada's Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion, and Kim Boutin collected medals on the opening day of the short track speed skating world championships in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.

Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que., finished the men's 500-metre final in 41.223 seconds, taking silver behind gold-medal winner Pietro Sighel of Italy (41.166).

In the men's 1,500m, Montreal's Pascal Dion skated to a bronze medal in a time of 2:17.986. Park Ji Won of South Korea took gold in 2:17.792, while Sighel (2:17.898) rounded out the podium in second place.

Kim Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., also collected a bronze medal in the 1,500m distance. Boutin crossed the line in 2:31.575, behind winner Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (2:31.349) and South Korea's Choi Minjeong (2:31.448)

Courtney Sarault, from Moncton, N.B., finished in 2:31.785, good for a fifth-place result.

Action continues from Seoul on Sunday. Watch live on CBCSports.ca or the CBC Sports app beginning at 12 a.m. ET.

ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships: DAY 2 - Seoul

15 hours
Live in
15 hours
Watch as Canadian skating star Kim Boutin and others visit South Korea to take part in Day 2 of the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now