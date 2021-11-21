Pascal Dion wins 3rd short track medal of season in men's 1,000 metres

Pascal Dion was back to his medal-winning ways in the 1,000-metre distance on Sunday.

The Montreal speed skater stopped the clock in one minute 25.698 seconds for silver in a short track World Cup race in Debrecen, Hungary.

Dion has reached the medal podium in each of his 1,000 races this season. He won bronze on Oct. 31 in Nagoya, Japan, one week after placing third in Beijing.

Hwang Daeheon of South Korea was victorious in Sunday's competition in 1:25.425, with Dutch skater Itzhak de Laat rounding out the podium in 1:26.211.

Dion, 27, picked up his first World Cup medal in the men's 1,500 on Saturday, taking silver behind China's Ren Ziwei.

In women's action, Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., was penalized and knocked out of medal contention in the 1,000 event.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands posted a winning time of 1:31.475, followed by South Korea's Choi Minjeon (1:31.789) and Poland's Natalia Maliszewska (1:31.950).

Sarault later contributed to a silver medal performance in the women's relay.

The 21-year-old teamed with Alyson Charles, Florence Brunelle and Kim Boutin to post a time of 4:06.789 over 3,000 metres. The Netherlands won in 4:06.769 and China was third in 4:06.782.

Camille de Serres-Rainville, Charles Hamelin, Steve Dubois and Brunelle placed second over 2,000 metres in 2:39.651 in mixed relay.

China prevailed in 2:39.386 and France was third in 2:40.417.

