Watch Canada's short track speed skaters compete at Beijing 2022

Watch live coverage of Olympic short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Live action from Capital Indoor Stadium includes the finals of the men's 500-metres and women's 3,000m relay.

Live coverage begins Sunday at 6 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Short Track Speed Skating - Day 9

Watch the Men's 500M qualifications and Women's 3000M Relay Final Short Track Speed Skating events on Day 9 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of Olympic short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Action from the Capital Indoor Stadium begins on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET and includes the men's 500-metres quarter-finals, semifinals and finals, plus the women's 5,000m relay final.

The women's relay final is scheduled to begin at 6:44 a.m. ET.

Jordan Pierre-Gilles (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Steven Dubois (Terrebonne, Que.) will compete for Canada in the men's 500. The medal final for that event is slated to begin at 7:14 a.m. ET.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

