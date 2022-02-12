Watch Canada's short track speed skaters compete at Beijing 2022

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of Olympic short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Action from the Capital Indoor Stadium begins on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET and includes the men's 500-metres quarter-finals, semifinals and finals, plus the women's 5,000m relay final.

The women's relay final is scheduled to begin at 6:44 a.m. ET.

Jordan Pierre-Gilles (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Steven Dubois (Terrebonne, Que.) will compete for Canada in the men's 500. The medal final for that event is slated to begin at 7:14 a.m. ET.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.