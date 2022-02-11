Watch Canada's short track speed skaters compete at Beijing 2022

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 6 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Live action from the Capital Indoor Stadium includes the women's 1,000-metres, men's 500m heats and men's 5,000m relay semifinals.

Alyson Charles (Montreal), and Courtney Sarault (Moncton, N.B.) will race the 1,000, while teammates Maxime Laoun (Montreal), Jordan Pierre-Gilles (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Steven Dubois (Terrebonne, Que.) will contest the 500.

The women's 1,000m medal final is scheduled to begin at 7:43 a.m. ET, while the men's relay semifinals begin at 7:04 a.m. ET.

Canada's semifinal will be contested against China, Italy, and Japan, and, if Canada doesn't advance, it could be the final race of the illustrious Olympic career of Charles Hamelin (Sainte-Julie, Que.).

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.