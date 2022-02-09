Skip to Main Content
Watch Canada's short track speed skaters compete at Beijing 2022

Watch live coverage of Olympic short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Live action from Capital Indoor Stadium includes the quarter-finals, semifinals and finals of the men's 1,500-metres.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET

Short Track Speed Skating - Day 5

Watch the Women's 1000m, Men's 1500m and Women's 3000m Relay Short Track Speed Skating events on Day 5 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Live action from the Capital Indoor Stadium includes the quarter-finals, semifinals and finals of the men's 1,500-metres, as well as the women's 1,000m heats and the women's relay semifinals.

Canada's Charles Hamelin (Sainte-Julie, Que.), Steven Dubois (Terrebonne, Que.) and Pascal Dion (Montreal) will contest the 1,500 while teammates Kim Boutin (Sherbrooke, Que.), Alyson Charles (Montreal), and Courtney Sarault (Moncton, N.B.) will race the 1,000, as well as the relay semi.

The women's relay semis are set to begin at 7:45 a.m. ET while the men's 1,500 medal final is scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Boutin has Canada's lone short track medal so far in Beijing after capturing bronze in the women's 500:

WATCH | Kim Boutin battles to short track bronze:

Kim Boutin claims 500m short track bronze

2 days ago
Duration 3:11
The Canadian speed skater won her fourth-career Olympic medal with a third place finish behind Italian Arianna Fontana and Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting. 3:11
