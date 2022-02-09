Watch Canada's short track speed skaters compete at Beijing 2022

Click on the video player above beginning on Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Live action from the Capital Indoor Stadium includes the quarter-finals, semifinals and finals of the men's 1,500-metres, as well as the women's 1,000m heats and the women's relay semifinals.

Canada's Charles Hamelin (Sainte-Julie, Que.), Steven Dubois (Terrebonne, Que.) and Pascal Dion (Montreal) will contest the 1,500 while teammates Kim Boutin (Sherbrooke, Que.), Alyson Charles (Montreal), and Courtney Sarault (Moncton, N.B.) will race the 1,000, as well as the relay semi.

The women's relay semis are set to begin at 7:45 a.m. ET while the men's 1,500 medal final is scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. ET.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

Boutin has Canada's lone short track medal so far in Beijing after capturing bronze in the women's 500:

WATCH | Kim Boutin battles to short track bronze: