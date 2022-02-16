Watch Charles Hamelin's final Olympic short track race

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of Olympic short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Live action from the Capital Indoor Stadium includes the women's 1,500-metre final and men's 5,000m relay final – which marks the final Olympic race in the long and decorated career of Canadian short track veteran Charles Hamelin.

Canada's men's team won their relay semifinal on Saturday to move on to today's final, which will be the last opportunity Hamelin has to add an Olympic medal to his already impressive collection.

The Sainte-Julie, Que., short-track star has said that the Beijing Games – his fifth Olympic Games – will be his last.

The men's relay medal final is slated to start at 7:44 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Hamelin to go for final medal as Canada qualifies for 5,000m relay final:

Hamelin to go for one last medal as Canada qualifies for 5,000m relay final Duration 7:04 Charles Hamelin will race for a sixth-career medal at the Olympics when the Canadian men's relay team competes in the 5,000m final. 7:04

Two of the three Canadians in competition in the women's 1,500m advanced to the semifinals. Kim Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que. and Courtney Sarault, of Moncton, N.B., both won their quarter-finals, but and Danae Blais, of Châteauguay, Que. did not advance.

The semifinals begin at 7:15 a.m. ET, and the final is set for 8:18 a.m. ET.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.