Watch Canada's short track speed skaters compete at Beijing 2022

Watch live coverage of Olympic short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Live action from Capital Indoor Stadium includes the quarter-finals, semifinals and finals of the women's 500-metres and men's 1,000-metres disciplines.

Live coverage begins on Monday at 6:30 a.m. ET

Short Track Speed Skating - Day 3

Check out the Women’s 500M and Men’s 1000M final on Day 3 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Live action from the Capital Indoor Stadium includes the quarter-finals, semifinals and finals of the women's 500-metres and men's 1,000-metres disciplines.

Canada's Kim Boutin (Sherbrooke, Que.), Alyson Charles (Montreal), and Florence Brunelle (Trois-Rivières, Que.) will race the 500, while teammates Jordan Pierre-Gilles (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Pascal Dion (Montreal) will contest the 1,000.

The women's 500 medal final is scheduled to begin at 7:52 a.m. ET, while the men's 1,000 medal final is set for 7:58 a.m. ET.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

