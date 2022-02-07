Watch Canada's short track speed skaters compete at Beijing 2022
Live coverage begins on Monday at 6:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Live action from the Capital Indoor Stadium includes the quarter-finals, semifinals and finals of the women's 500-metres and men's 1,000-metres disciplines.
Canada's Kim Boutin (Sherbrooke, Que.), Alyson Charles (Montreal), and Florence Brunelle (Trois-Rivières, Que.) will race the 500, while teammates Jordan Pierre-Gilles (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Pascal Dion (Montreal) will contest the 1,000.
The women's 500 medal final is scheduled to begin at 7:52 a.m. ET, while the men's 1,000 medal final is set for 7:58 a.m. ET.
For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.
