Watch World Cup short track speed skating from Montreal
Watch as Canada's best short track athletes compete against the rest of the world at the World Cup stop in Montreal.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup short track speed skating stop in Montreal.
The full roster of Canadian athletes competing on the World Cup circuit is as follows:
- Kim Boutin (Sherbrooke, Que.)
- Courtney Sarault (Moncton, N.B.)
- Renée Steenge (Brampton, Ont.)
- Rikki Doak (Fredericton)
- Claudia Gagnon (La Baie, Que.)
- Danaé Blais (Châteauguay, Que.)
- Steven Dubois (Lachenaie, Que.)
- Pascal Dion (Montreal)
- Jordan Pierre-Gilles (Sherbrooke, Que.)
- Maxime Laoun (Montreal)
- Félix Roussel (Sherbrooke, Que.)
- Mathieu Pelletier (Laval, Que.)
Return on Sunday, with action slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The next stop on the World Cup short track circuit is Salt Lake City on Nov. 4, followed by Almaty, Kazakhstan (Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18).
For more short track coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents, our weekly program that spotlights the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. Stream the show on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
