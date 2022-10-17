Watch World Cup short track speed skating from Montreal

Watch some of the best short track speed skaters in the world will be in Montreal, Canada to take part in this ISU World Cup event being held at the Aréna Maurice-Richard.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The full roster of Canadian athletes competing on the World Cup circuit is as follows:

Kim Boutin (Sherbrooke, Que.)

Courtney Sarault (Moncton, N.B.)

Renée Steenge (Brampton, Ont.)

Rikki Doak (Fredericton)

Claudia Gagnon (La Baie, Que.)

Danaé Blais (Châteauguay, Que.)

Steven Dubois (Lachenaie, Que.)

Pascal Dion (Montreal)

Jordan Pierre-Gilles (Sherbrooke, Que.)

Maxime Laoun (Montreal)

Félix Roussel (Sherbrooke, Que.)

Mathieu Pelletier (Laval, Que.)

Return on Sunday, with action slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The next stop on the World Cup short track circuit is Salt Lake City on Nov. 4, followed by Almaty, Kazakhstan (Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18).

