Watch World Cup short track speed skating from the Netherlands

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the short track World Cup stop in the Dutch city of Dordrecht.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7:15 a.m. ET. Saturday's action includes the finals in the men's and women's 500 and 1,500-metre events.

Action continues on Sunday at 7:20 a.m. ET with the men's and women's 1,000m finals, plus the men's, women's, and mixed relay finals.

Canada is coming off a successful World Cup weekend in Hungary, where Pascal Dion captured two individual medals and helped the men's relay team win gold. Canadian women's teammates Courtney Sarault and Kim Boutin landed on the podium before helping their relay team take silver in Debrecen.