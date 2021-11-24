Watch World Cup short track speed skating from the Netherlands
Watch as Canada's best short track athletes compete against the best the world has to offer at the World Cup event in the Dutch city of Dordrecht.
Live coverage from Dordrecht begins Saturday at 7:15 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the short track World Cup stop in the Dutch city of Dordrecht.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7:15 a.m. ET. Saturday's action includes the finals in the men's and women's 500 and 1,500-metre events.
Action continues on Sunday at 7:20 a.m. ET with the men's and women's 1,000m finals, plus the men's, women's, and mixed relay finals.
Canada is coming off a successful World Cup weekend in Hungary, where Pascal Dion captured two individual medals and helped the men's relay team win gold. Canadian women's teammates Courtney Sarault and Kim Boutin landed on the podium before helping their relay team take silver in Debrecen.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?