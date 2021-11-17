Skip to Main Content
Short Track Speed Skating·Live

Watch World Cup short track speed skating from Hungary

Watch as Canada's best short track athletes compete against the best the world has to offer at the World Cup event in Debrecen, Hungary.

Live coverage from Debrecen begins on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup on CBC - Debrecen

1 hour ago
Live
Short track speed skating action will be featured from Drebecen, Hungary. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the short track World Cup stop in Debrecen, Hungary.

Coverage begins on Saturday and runs through Sunday, with action begining at 8:30 a.m. ET each day.

