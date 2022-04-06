Skip to Main Content
Watch the short track speed skating world championships from Montreal

Watch as Canada's best short track athletes compete against the best the world has to offer at the 2022 short track speed skating world championships in Montreal

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1:27 p.m. ET

ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships on CBC - Montreal

The fastest skaters in the world hit the track in the World Short Track Championship from Montreal, Canada 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2022 short track world championships in Montreal.

Live competition begins on Saturday at 1:27 p.m. ET.

Coverage continues on Sunday, with action slated to start at 1:27 p.m. ET.

The event, expected to be the final in the storied career of Canada's Charles Hamelin, will be without a few of the sport's top stars. 

Dutch athlete Suzanne Schulting – winner of five world titles in 2021 and three individual medals at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games – was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Also missing from competition will be the entire Chinese team, who declined to send any athletes to the world championships, like the country did for the figure skating worlds in March.

Italy's Arianna Fontana and South Korean skater Hwang Dae-Heon will also miss the event.

For more short track coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program that spotlights the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. Stream the show on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

