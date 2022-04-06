Watch the short track speed skating world championships from Montreal

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2022 short track world championships in Montreal.

Live competition begins on Saturday at 1:27 p.m. ET.

Coverage continues on Sunday, with action slated to start at 1:27 p.m. ET.

The event, expected to be the final in the storied career of Canada's Charles Hamelin, will be without a few of the sport's top stars.

Dutch athlete Suzanne Schulting – winner of five world titles in 2021 and three individual medals at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games – was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Also missing from competition will be the entire Chinese team, who declined to send any athletes to the world championships, like the country did for the figure skating worlds in March.

Italy's Arianna Fontana and South Korean skater Hwang Dae-Heon will also miss the event.

