Canadian Olympic champions skate to men's 5,000m relay gold at short track World Cup

Canada's men's 5,000-metre relay team that won the Olympic title in February captured the gold medal in the event on Sunday at the short track World Cup stop in Salt Lake City, returning to the top spot of the podium for the first time since Beijing.

The Canadian squad, consisting of Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., and Montreal's Pascal Dion and Maxine Laoun, took the lead with 11 laps to go and held on to cross the finish line with a time of six minutes 35.847 seconds.

Silver medallists South Korea were 0.692 seconds slower than the Canadians. The Chinese team completed the podium with a time of 6:37.054.

"It really wasn't a great day for any of the boys on an individual level, so it was clear that we needed to redeem ourselves in the relay," Pierre-Gilles said. "It made for a exciting end to the competition and I am looking forward to the next World Cups."

Canada wins World Cup short track gold in men's 5,000m relay Duration 9:06 Canada 's Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois, Maxime Laoun and Jordan Pierre-Gilles finish first in the men's 5,000m relay at the short track World Cup in Salt Lake City.

Canada also made it to the podium in the women's event.

Kim Boutin, Danaé Blais, Courtney Sarault and Renee Steenge came just 0.121 seconds shy of South Korea's title-winning time to settle for silver — their second of the season.

Italy finished third with a time of 4:05.538.

Canadian women's short track relay team wins 3,000m silver Duration 6:18 Canada's Kim Boutin, Danaé Blais, Courtney Sarault and Renee Marie Steenge skate to a second place finish in the women's 3,000m relay at the short track World Cup in Salt Lake City.

The relay medals were Canada's third and fourth of the day.

Ealier on Sunday, Sarault of Moncton, N.B., skated to a silver medal in the women's 1,000m event for her first World Cup medal of the season.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands skated the distance in 1:28.241, edging Sarault by just 0.05 seconds. American Kristen Santos-Griswold was third (1:32.965).

"I'm super happy about my performance today," the 22-year-old Sarault said. "I decided to stop doubting myself and just go for it, and it payed off. It feels great to be back on the podium."

Courtney Sarault claims World Cup silver in short track 1,000m Duration 3:30 Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., finishes second in the women's 1,000m final at a short track speed skating World Cup event in Salt Lake City.

Fredericton's Rikki Doak also reached the podium in Salt Lake City with a bronze medal in the women's 500m race.

The 24-year old edged fellow Canadian Blais by just 0.008 seconds. Blais finished fourth, a career-high result, for the second World Cup stop in a row, having finished just outside of the podium in Montreal last weekend.

"I was aggressive until the very end and am so happy to win my first individual distance medal," said Doak.

South Korea's Minjeong Choi earned gold with a time of 42.384. Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands raced the distance in 41.602 seconds to round out the podium.

Rikki Doak captures short track World Cup 500m bronze Duration 2:23 Fredericton's Rikki Doak finishes third in the women's 500m final at a short track speed skating World Cup event in Salt Lake City.

Canada has won 12 medals after two World Cup stops.

The competition will return in December in Almaty, Kazakhstan, for back-to-back rounds (Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18) before returning in 2023 for stops in Dresden, Germany, in February, and Dordrecht, Netherlands, in March.

