Pascal Dion silver tops trio of Canadian short track medallists

Pascal Dion's early-season success on the ice extended beyond the 1,000-metre distance on Saturday.

The Montreal speed skater finished second in the men's 1,500 behind China's Ren Ziwei at a short track World Cup event in Debrecen, Hungary.

Dion maintained his second-place position with fewer than five laps remaining while teammate Charles Hamelin slipped to sixth from third.

Dion crossed the finish line in two minutes 13.048 seconds, with Ziwei clocking 2:12.910 and Park Jang Hyuk of South Korea third in 2:13.125.

On Oct. 31, Dion captured bronze in the men's 1,000, his second medal in the distance in as many races this World Cup season, and relay gold with Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Hamelin in Nagoya, Japan.

On the women's side, fellow Canadians Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., and Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., picked up bronze medals in the 1,500 and 500, respectively.

Sarault stopped the clock in 2:23.118 behind Suzanne Schulting (2:23.009) of the Netherlands and South Korea's Lee Yubin (2:23.101).

