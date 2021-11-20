Skip to Main Content
Short Track Speed Skating

Pascal Dion silver tops trio of Canadian short track medallists

Montreal speed skater Pascal Dion led a group of Canadians to the medal podium on Saturday with a silver performance in the men’s 1,500 metres behind China’s Ren Ziwei at a short track World Cup event in Debrecen, Hungary.

Courtney Sarault, Kim Boutin deliver bronze in separate women’s races in Hungary

Montreal's Pascal Dion maintained his second-place position with fewer than five laps remaining to finish in a time of two minutes 13.048 seconds behind Ren Ziwei of China at a short track World Cup event on Saturday in Debrecen, Hungary. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images/File)

Pascal Dion's early-season success on the ice extended beyond the 1,000-metre distance on Saturday.

The Montreal speed skater finished second in the men's 1,500 behind China's Ren Ziwei at a short track World Cup event in Debrecen, Hungary.

Dion maintained his second-place position with fewer than five laps remaining while teammate Charles Hamelin slipped to sixth from third.

Dion crossed the finish line in two minutes 13.048 seconds, with Ziwei clocking 2:12.910 and Park Jang Hyuk of South Korea third in 2:13.125.

On Oct. 31, Dion captured bronze in the men's 1,000, his second medal in the distance in as many races this World Cup season, and relay gold with Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Hamelin in Nagoya, Japan.

On the women's side, fellow Canadians Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., and Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., picked up bronze medals in the 1,500 and 500, respectively.

Sarault stopped the clock in 2:23.118 behind Suzanne Schulting (2:23.009) of the Netherlands and South Korea's Lee Yubin (2:23.101).

WATCH | Dion earns 1,000-metre bronze in October:

Canada's Pascal Dion wins short track bronze in Nagoya

20 days ago
2:58
Dion finished third in the 1,000m race at a World Cup event for the second week in a row. 2:58
