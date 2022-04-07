Short track icon Charles Hamelin has a chance for a golden end to his career in Montreal

This weekend's short track world championships have all the makings of a storybook ending for Canadian icon Charles Hamelin.

The 'Locomotive de Saint-Julie' is expected to hang up his skates following the 5,000-metre men's relay event at Montreal's Aréna Maurice-Richard. One final event on home ice gives Hamelin a chance to bow out with one more podium finish on the world championship stage.

Hamelin will compete alongside teammates and fellow Beijing Olympic gold medallists Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion, Jordan Pierre-Gilles, and Maxime Laoun against Italy and the Netherlands in heat two of Saturday's semifinals in order to advance to Sunday's final.

The quintet accounts for five of the 10 skaters to represent Canada.

Olympic medallist Kim Boutin, Courtney Sarault, Alyson Charles, Florence Brunelle, and Danaé Blais will represent Canada on the women's side.

Despite being less than two months removed from the gold-medal victory at the Games, the 37-year-old Hamelin insists he's not only in a good place physically, but also wanted one last moment to cherish on home ice.

"I feel great. [Going to] focus on the relay and hopefully we'll come back with the gold medal like we did at the Olympics," Hamelin told CBC Sports. "I love what I do and that's the reason why I'm still here.

"I reached the podium in every single distance [in my career]. I wanted to [have] that moment at home."

WATCH | Hamelin discusses decision to end career:

Charles Hamelin skates to his final chapter Duration 3:00 One of Canada's most prolific speed skaters talks to CBC Sports about going to his 5th Olympics and his decision to postpone retiring until after Beijing 2022. 3:00

Hamelin, of Sainte-Julie, Que., has won six Olympic medals (four gold, one silver, one bronze) over five Olympic appearances, 37 world championship medals (14 of which were gold), as well as 142 World Cup medals.

The six Olympic medals ties him with long track speed skating great Cindy Klassen for the most medals won by a Canadian Olympian at the Winter Games.

Hamelin is also tied for second all time for most Olympic medals won by a short track speed skater (men's or women's) with China's Wang Meng, and only behind Russia's Victor An with eight.

His world championship medal haul has him in sixth all time, with the standings being based on gold-medal victories, while possessing the most total medals of the group. His World Cup medal count has him in fifth, with Hamelin having the most total medals.

Needless to say, Hamelin's legacy as one of the greatest in his sport is safe and solidified.

"I've had the chance to win everything in my sport," Hamelin said.

Championship mettle

Hamelin will have plenty of support from his teammates in Montreal, who enter the relay competition as the Olympic champions and owners of a pair of World Cup gold and one silver from races this season.

They will again be the favourites going into the event after their gold-medal performance in Beijing.

WATCH | Hamelin ties Canadian record with relay gold in Beijing:

Hamelin wins relay gold, ties Canadian record with 6th Olympic medal Duration 9:56 Charles Hamelin closed his Olympic career on an emotional high, while the gold medal gives teammate Steven Dubois one of every colour at Beijing 2022. 9:56

Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que., impressed in his Olympic debut having won silver in the 1,500m and bronze in the 500m in February. The 24-year-old who has yet to win a world championship medal proved he could be a contender in the coming years.

Montreal native Dion, 27, has been alongside Hamelin dating back to their 2018 world championship silver, 2018 Olympic bronze in his debut at the Games, and gold in 2022.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Pierre-Gilles, of Sherbrooke, Que., and Montreal native Laoun, 25, were also Olympic debutants in February and were also part of the gold-medal relay win.

While the youngsters will have more to look ahead to in their careers, it will still be an ending of sorts with it being the final event of the 2021-22 season.

With Hamelin soon to exit the picture, carrying momentum into next season will be vital as this chapter closes and another one opens in the Canadian men's short track speed skating scene.