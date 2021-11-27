Courtney Sarault picks up short track silver for Canada at World Cup season finale

This time, speed skater Courtney Sarault made sure her second-place finish would count.

The 21-year-old from Moncton, N.B., picked up a silver medal in the women's 1,500 metres in short track action on Saturday at the fourth and final World Cup stop of the season in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

A week ago, Sarault was second to the finish line in the women's 1,000 but following video review was penalized and knocked out of medal contention for making contact during a pass.

She clocked a time of two minutes 22.043 seconds on Saturday, trailing only Lee Yu-bin of South Korea (2:21.931). Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting gave the crowd something to cheer about with her third-place finish in 2:22.075.

On the men's side, Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., was fifth in the men's 1,500.

This weekend's event is the last chance for Canadian skaters to secure Olympic entries for their country and build their personal case for being selected to compete in Beijing in February.

WATCH | Sarault takes bronze last week in Debrecen, Hungary: