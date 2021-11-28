Canada's Kim Boutin adds short track silver to weekend World Cup medal haul
Teammate Courtney Sarault 4th at World Cup stop in the Netherlands
Kim Boutin earned a second short track medal for the second straight weekend, winning silver in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in Dordrecht, Netherlands.
She reached the finish line in one minute 28.510 seconds, just behind Minjeong Choi of South Korea (1:28.417) and ahead of Suzanne Schulting (1:28.666).
On Saturday, the 26-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., picked up her first victory of the World Cup season, prevailing in the 500 and avenging a narrow lost to Italy's Arianna Fontana a week earlier in Hungary.
Boutin also broke the 42-second mark in Saturday's quarter-finals, with her time of 41.939 falling just shy of matching the world record of 41.936 she set in Salt Lake City in 2019.
Another one! 🥈🥇<br><br>Kim Boutin adds a silver in the 1,000m to the gold she won on Saturday in the 500m in the last World Cup event of the season<a href="https://t.co/pC8o8qYFrq">pic.twitter.com/pC8o8qYFrq</a>—@CBCOlympics
A week ago, Boutin was third in the 500 behind second-place Fontana in a race won by Schulting and teamed with Alyson Charles, Florence Brunelle and Courtney Sarault to place second in the women's 3,000 relay.
Sarault was fourth in Sunday's 1,000, stopping the clock in 1:29.235 at the fourth and final World Cup stop of the season.
The 21-year-old from Moncton, N.B., was fresh off a silver-medal performance in the 1,500 on Saturday.
WATCH | Sarault claims silver in women's 1,500m on Saturday:
A week ago, she was second to the finish in the women's 1,000 but following video review was penalized and knocked out of medal contention for making contact during a pass.
This weekend's event is the last chance for Canadian skaters to secure Olympic entries for their country and build their personal case for being selected to compete in Beijing in February.
