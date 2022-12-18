Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup
Steven Dubois picks up 2nd individual silver medal of the weekend
The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday.
The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648).
Danae Blais, Kim Boutin, Courtney Sarault and Renee Maries Steenge took silver for Canada in the 3,000 relay, finishing in 4:13.564, just behind South Korea (4:12.963) and ahead of Hungary (4:16.299).
Canada's Steven Dubois picked up his second individual medal of the weekend with a silver in the 1,000 on Sunday.
Park Ji Won of South Korea won the race in 1:24.573, followed by Dubois in 1:24.775. Roberts Kruzbergs of Latvia (1:24.917) was third.
Dubois also won silver in the 500 on Saturday.
