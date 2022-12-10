Canada's Courtney Sarault strikes gold at short track World Cup in Kazakhstan
Fellow Canadian Steven Dubois takes silver in men's 500-metres
Canadian short track speed skater Courtney Sarault won a gold medal in the final of the women's 1,500-metres at a World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.
Sarault, from Moncton, N.B., finished the race in two minutes 33.691 seconds, beating Hanne Desmet of Belgium (2:33.799) to finish line.
Shim Suk Hee of South Korea (2:34.462) finished in third-place for bronze.
It's the second gold-medal win in as many weekends for Sarault in Almaty – she topped the podium in the 1,000m last Saturday.
On the men's side, Canada's Steven Dubois skated to a silver-medal finish in the men's 500m final.
Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que., crossed the line in 41.153, just behind Diane Sellier of Poland (41.104), and ahead of World Cup leader in the distance, Denis Mikisha of Kazakhstan (41.267).
Live coverage continues from Almaty on Sunday, and will be available on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
