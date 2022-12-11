Content
Kim Boutin leads Canadian gold-medal haul at World Cup short track stop in Kazakhstan

It was a golden day for Canada at the short track World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday — but was especially successful for Kim Boutin, who skated to a pair of gold medals.

Both Canadian relay teams capture wins; Boutin takes individual gold in 500-metres

Canada's Kim Boutin, shown in this November 2022 file photo, won two short track speed skating gold medals in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. (File/The Associated Press)

Canadian short track speed skaters won a total of five medals -- three of which were gold -- on Sunday at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan. It was an especially successful day of competition for Kim Boutin, who skated to two of those gold medals.

Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., defeated Dutch star Suzanne Schulting in the women's 500-metre final, finishing in 43.020 seconds. Schulting crossed the line in 43.115 for silver.

Kristen Santos-Griswold of the U.S. (43.254) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position, while Canadian Rikki Doak  (43.576) was fifth.

Boutin then joined Doak, Claudia Gagnon and Courtney Sarault to capture women's relay gold. The Canadians skated to a time of 4:10.479, ahead of Schulting and the silver medallist Dutch team (4:16.038), while South Korea took bronze (4:22.605).

The men's team of Steven Dubois, Maxime Laoun, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Felix Roussel finished first in a time of 6:56.201, ahead of World Cup season leaders Korea (6:56.453). Japan team rounded out the podium, taking bronze in 6:57.289.

Sarault and Pascal Dion also added individual silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the 1,500 finals on Sunday. It was each skater's second individual medal of the weekend after Sarault took gold in the women's 1,000 and Dion took silver in the men's 1,000.

WATCH | Sarault strikes gold in Almaty:

Canada's Courtney Sarault takes short track skating gold in Kazakhstan

23 hours ago
Duration 3:48
Moncton's Courtney Sarault tops the podium at the World Cup event.

Pierre-Gilles also took bronze in the men's 1,000 on Saturday.

WATCH | Dion, Pierre-Gilles crowd podium in Kazakhstan:

Canadians Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles medal in Kazakhstan

22 hours ago
Duration 5:10
Dion skated to silver, while Pierre-Gilles took bronze in the men's 1,000m World Cup short track race.
