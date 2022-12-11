Kim Boutin leads Canadian gold-medal haul at World Cup short track stop in Kazakhstan

Canadian short track speed skaters won a total of five medals -- three of which were gold -- on Sunday at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan. It was an especially successful day of competition for Kim Boutin, who skated to two of those gold medals.

Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., defeated Dutch star Suzanne Schulting in the women's 500-metre final, finishing in 43.020 seconds. Schulting crossed the line in 43.115 for silver.

Kristen Santos-Griswold of the U.S. (43.254) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position, while Canadian Rikki Doak (43.576) was fifth.

Boutin then joined Doak, Claudia Gagnon and Courtney Sarault to capture women's relay gold. The Canadians skated to a time of 4:10.479, ahead of Schulting and the silver medallist Dutch team (4:16.038), while South Korea took bronze (4:22.605).

The men's team of Steven Dubois, Maxime Laoun, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Felix Roussel finished first in a time of 6:56.201, ahead of World Cup season leaders Korea (6:56.453). Japan team rounded out the podium, taking bronze in 6:57.289.

Sarault and Pascal Dion also added individual silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the 1,500 finals on Sunday. It was each skater's second individual medal of the weekend after Sarault took gold in the women's 1,000 and Dion took silver in the men's 1,000.

WATCH | Sarault strikes gold in Almaty:

Canada's Courtney Sarault takes short track skating gold in Kazakhstan Duration 3:48 Moncton's Courtney Sarault tops the podium at the World Cup event.

Pierre-Gilles also took bronze in the men's 1,000 on Saturday.

WATCH | Dion, Pierre-Gilles crowd podium in Kazakhstan: