Courtney Sarault wins World Cup short track gold in Kazakhstan

Courtney Sarault skated to a gold medal in the women's 1,000-metre final as Canada collected three medals on the first day of the ISU World Cup stop in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The 22-year-old from Moncton, N.B., raced to a finish on one minute 32.671 seconds, just ahead of Shim Suk-hee of South Korea (1:32.770).

American Corinne Stoddard rounded out the podium in broinze-medal position (1:33.025).

Fellow Canadians Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles also landed on the podium in Almaty, winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's 1,000.

Dutch skater Jens van 't Wout took gold in a time of 1:26.074, ahead of Montreal's Dion (1:26.147) and Pierre-Gilles (1:26.347), of Sherbrooke, Que.

Action in Almaty continues on Sunday beginning at 3 a.m. ET. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.