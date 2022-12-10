Courtney Sarault wins World Cup short track gold in Kazakhstan
Fellow Canadians Pascal Dion, Jordan Pierrer-Gilles take silver, bronze in men's 1,000
Courtney Sarault skated to a gold medal in the women's 1,000-metre final as Canada collected three medals on the first day of the ISU World Cup stop in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
The 22-year-old from Moncton, N.B., raced to a finish on one minute 32.671 seconds, just ahead of Shim Suk-hee of South Korea (1:32.770).
American Corinne Stoddard rounded out the podium in broinze-medal position (1:33.025).
Fellow Canadians Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles also landed on the podium in Almaty, winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's 1,000.
Dutch skater Jens van 't Wout took gold in a time of 1:26.074, ahead of Montreal's Dion (1:26.147) and Pierre-Gilles (1:26.347), of Sherbrooke, Que.
Action in Almaty continues on Sunday beginning at 3 a.m. ET. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?