Sarault leads Canada's 6-medal haul on final day of Four Continents short track championships

Courtney Sarault skated to her second individual gold of the weekend as Canada collected six medals on the final day of the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships in Salt Lake City.

Quebec speed skaters Pascal Dion, Claudia Gagnon and William Dandjinou also won individual medals on Saturday, while the women's and mixed relay teams won silver and bronze, respectively.

Sarault, a 22-year-old from Moncton, N.B., topped the podium in the women's 1,000 metres after making several well-executed passes on the Utah Olympic Oval. Sarault was in second place heading into the final lap, but her strong attack at the finish line drew a penalty on leading skater Shim Suk-hee of South Korea, giving Sarault the win in one minute 28.615 seconds.

The penalty bumped Gagnon into third place (1:28.963), with China's Gong Li claiming silver (1:28.840).

Sarault also won gold on Friday in the women's 1,500 metres.

Another gold for Canada's Sarault Duration 2:32 Courteny Sarault of Moncton, NB., captured another gold medal this time in the 1000 metre race at the four continents short track speed skating championships in Salt Lake City.

The men's 1,000m final featured three Canadians, with Dubois, Dandjinou and national champion Steven Dubois.

Montreal's Dion led early until being passed mid-race by South Korea's Park Ji-won (1:27.548). Dion was unable to get back in front, ultimately taking home silver in 1:27.592. Dubois was in third place entering the final lap, but he slipped while coming out of a corner and Dandjinou moved ahead of his compatriot to capture bronze (1:27.816).

Canada held on for bronze in a mixed relay final that saw multiple falls. The South Korean team fell on the first exchange, while the Canadians recovered quickly after Dubois slipped with ten laps to go. The United States won gold in 2:38.095, with China skating to silver (2:38.244) ahead of the Canadians (2:46.024).

Six Canadian skaters received medals in the event. Dubois, Sarault, Maxime Laoun and Léa Tessier delivered the bronze-medal performance, while Renée Steenge and Philippe Daudelin also raced in the semifinal.

Four Continents Short Track Speed Skating Championships: Salt Lake City Duration 4:15:59 Watch the final day of the four continents short track speed skating championships from Salt Lake City.

Sarault, Steenge, Gagnon and Ann-Sophie Bachand won silver in the women's relay in 4:05.049 after a back-and-forth battle with the South Korean team (4:04.767).

Dion, Dubois, Laoun and Dandjinou crossed the line third in the men's relay, but the team was bumped off the podium after being penalized for a push from behind. China won gold in 6:54.766, while Japan (6:56.071) and South Korea (7:12.956) captured silver and bronze, respectively.

Canada's short track speed skaters will return to Montreal for a training block before the next World Cup events in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.