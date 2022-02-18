Hello, hello! As fast as they began, the Olympics are drawing to a close. Among the most memorable events, there is high emotion. There have been moments of sadness and confusion, moments of grace and moments of shared jubilation … and snacks. Yes, food! I found it absolutely delightful that some athletes had stuffed some bite-size treats into their pockets after leaving the Olympic Village on the way to their events.

Maltese snowboarder Jenise Spiteri procured a bao bun while waiting for her scores in the halfpipe run.

Jenise Spiteri from Malta pulled a bao bun out of her pocket after her halfpipe run

It's unfair to assume that these high-performing athletes don't get hungry after a gruelling physical performance. I appreciated watching some media members offer some of their own snacks to gold medallist Chloe Kim during a press conference.

"It's lunchtime!" Kim said.

Kim then handed some of her loot over to Japan's Sena Tomita. I have four children who are all athletes and I still carry granola bars in my purse, so I am ready to head to Milan 2026 to be of service to any athletes who have the munchies.

WATCH | Kim, Spiteri, Gu grab some grub to fuel their performances:

Speaking of deliciousness, over these Winter Olympics, I committed to sampling a frozen treat while watching the events late at night. I had everything from ice cream bars to my favourite Righteous gelato. I wouldn't call it stress eating, but I certainly was nervous going into the women's gold-medal hockey game between Canada and the U.S. That game did not disappoint.

The name of this online notebook is Joy Drop and my heart would be so heavy had we not won.

But I am so thrilled to say that last night brought a lot of joy, including another spectacular GOLDEN GOAL from Captain Clutch, Marie-Philip Poulin, making her the only hockey player (man or woman) to score in four gold-medal games. She is so spectacular that the other Canadian GOAT (greatest of all time), Christine Sinclair, singled her out.

"Pou" fans have also been celebrating in creative ways and I saw this hilarious post by my friend Andy that I felt was important for you to see.

Hello. I'm an adult and spent my 15 minute break making this today.





I would be remiss if I did not mention that Sarah Nurse celebrated Black History Month by breaking Haley Wickenheiser's record of 17 points in a single tournament. Nurse now has the most points (18), and assists (13) in a single tournament. And beyond that, she is the first and only Black women's hockey player to play in the Olympics — and the first to win an Olympic gold medal. Pure brilliance.

Awe and joy are certainly two things we can say that the athletes have brought us. And also what I thought of when I came across Samantha Wojciechowicz's art on Instagram. She goes by SamWojArt. Samantha is a superb artist who is disabled and uses sports equipment to paint. She has two fingers on each hand and her canvas is on the wall.

Samantha is inspired to share her gift because she wants to make people smile. I reached out to her via IG and she told me: "That's one of the reasons I did these paintings during the Olympics. There's just so much bad stuff going on. If I could make one person smile for even a second during these tough times, I am happy."

I hope you enjoy her art as much as I do and the passion with which she channels her love of sport into her creative genius. Have a wondrous weekend!