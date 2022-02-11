Joy Drop: Some truly inspiring stories from Beijing Olympics

Friends, we know that when the Olympics are in full swing, it is hard to ignore all the highs and lows. It was challenging to pick only a couple of amazing things to share but I will absolutely give it my best. Here is your weekly roundup of joy!

One of my favourite stories from Beijing is the triumph of Max Parrot. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal at these Olympics, winning the men's snowboard slopestyle.

But the most incredible win for Parrot was in beating cancer. In 2018 he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. Although he missed the entire 2018-2019 season, he beat Hodgkin's and came back to win gold. Not only is Parrot humble, but his attitude is incredibly sincere and encouraging.

WATCH | Max Parrot grabs gold in slopestyle: Snowboarder Max Parrot’s gold-medal comeback after beating cancer Duration 2:06 Snowboarder Max Parrot won Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Games, completing a triumphant comeback after he was diagnosed with cancer following the 2018 Olympics. 2:06

Televise it, and they will come

Earlier this week, Canada beat the U.S. in one of the most exciting rivalries in sports: women's hockey.

In addition to taking the 'dub', Canadians pulled through to support women's hockey in a HUGE way. CBC reported that the peak audience of the game was 1.3 million viewers. I love this for all of us. But let's continue supporting women's hockey even after the Olympics!

Tear-jerker of the week

While sport is connecting folks from all parts of the world, there is another team that certainly worked toward a wonderful result.

SPCA International collaborated with animal rescue organizations to evacuate animals left behind in Afghanistan when their families fled during the Taliban takeover last August. I have a cat and even the thought of leaving my little fluffy queen behind is devastating to me.

Christa Dao of Global BC reported on the hundreds of animals from Kabul that made their way to Vancouver airport (with a pit stop in Iceland) where many were reunited with their happy and grateful humans. This undertaking required much coordination, a lot of paperwork and many prayers.

Hug your furbaby besties tight, friends. They are so precious.

ICYMI: Nearly 300 dogs and cats from Afghanistan landed at the Vancouver airport Tuesday night. The animals had to be left behind last August, as people fled the country. As <a href="https://twitter.com/ChristaDao?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChristaDao</a> reports, some pets are being reunited with their Afghan owners.<a href="https://t.co/3ZDC5PaDQU">https://t.co/3ZDC5PaDQU</a> <a href="https://t.co/3ugO06W4um">pic.twitter.com/3ugO06W4um</a> —@GlobalBC

Yay! 📢👏👏😻From Afghanistan to Vancouver, after a 2-day-long flight in a cargo aircraft, finally Tay Tay the cat and dad Gary <a href="https://twitter.com/garyash62?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@garyash62</a> reunited! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CatsOfTwitter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CatsOfTwitter</a> 🐈 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dogsoftwitter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dogsoftwitter</a> 🐕<a href="https://twitter.com/ChristaDao?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChristaDao</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RealMiBaWi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealMiBaWi</a><a href="https://twitter.com/LorenzoTheCat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LorenzoTheCat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/dodo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dodo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ColeTheBlackCat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ColeTheBlackCat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ABC7NY?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABC7NY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PeterAskin1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeterAskin1</a> <a href="https://t.co/D9GJZbfBrB">https://t.co/D9GJZbfBrB</a> <a href="https://t.co/yGQIm9wIgA">pic.twitter.com/yGQIm9wIgA</a> —@MeowMiya88

Friendship is golden

Speaking of best friends, it is not enough that Chloe Kim and Eileen Gu thrilled the world with their top performances in halfpipe snowboarding and freestyle skiing big air event, respectively. They also illustrated the meaning of camaraderie and support.

They are close friends and the 21-year-old Kim represents the USA and Gu,18, while American-born, is representing China. But while competitors, they are not afraid to let the world know of their friendship.

After Kim finished her winning run, becoming the first woman in Olympics history to win back-to-back gold medals in the halfpipe, she was met at the bottom of the course by an elated Gu waiting to congratulate her .

These two brilliant and badass women supporting each other is exactly what makes my heart soar. Violence against Asian communities in the U.S. has risen 73 per cent and last April, Kim spoke up about her own experience with racism in a piece for ESPN. Her account, describing how she doesn't feel accepted in her own homeland, is harrowing .

itnessing these two East-Asian powerhouses taking up space and being unapologetic champions is cathartic and energizing. They are building a strong racialized community on the slopes and I am here for it.

I leave you with this absolutely wonderful reel featuring Mr. Kim, Chloe's dad, proudly talking about his daughter.



