Athletes named to Canada's Beijing Olympic team
An up-to-date list of Canadians who have been nominated by their respective National Sports Organizations to compete at the Beijing Olympics.
Winter Games are scheduled to begin on Friday, Feb. 4
Curling
- Brad Gushue — St. John's (men)
- Brett Gallant — Charlottetown (men)
- Geoff Walker — Beaverlodge, Alta. (men)
- Marc Kennedy — St. Albert, Atla. (men)
- Mark Nichols — Labrador City, N.L. (men)
- Jennifer Jones — Winnipeg (women)
- Dawn McEwen — Winnipeg (women)
- Jocelyn Peterman — Red Deer, Alta. (women)
- Lisa Weagle — Ottawa (women)
- Kaitlyn Lawes — Winnipeg (women)
Figure Skating
- Laurence Fournier Beaudry — Greenfield Park, Que. (Ice Dance)
- Nikolaj Sørensen — Montreal (ice dance)
- Piper Gilles — Toronto (ice dance)
- Paul Poirier — Unionville, Ont. (ice dance)
- Marjorie Lajoie — Boucherville, Que. (ice dance)
- Zachary Lagha — St-Hubert, Que. (ice dance)
- Keegan Messing — Girdwood, Alaska (men)
- Roman Sadovsky — Vaughan, Ont. (men)
- Vanessa James — Montreal (pairs)
- Eric Radford — Balmertown, Ont. (pairs)
- Kirsten Moore-Towers — St. Catharines, Ont. (pairs)
- Michael Marinaro — Sarnia, Ont. (pairs)
- Madeline Schizas — Oakville, Ont. (women)
Hockey
(Women)
- Kristen Campbell — Brandon, Man.
- Ann-Renée Desbiens — La Malbaie, Que.
- Emerance Maschmeyer — Bruderheim, Alta.
- Erin Ambrose — Keswick, Ont.
- Ashton Bell — Deloraine, Man.
- Renata Fast — Burlington, Ont.
- Jocelyne Larocque — Ste. Anne, Man.
- Ella Shelton — Ingersoll, Ont.
- Claire Thompson — Toronto
- Micah Zandee-Hart — Saanichton, B.C.
- Emily Clark — Saskatoon
- Mélodie Daoust — Valleyfield, Que.
- Sarah Fillier — Georgetown, Ont.
- Brianne Jenner — Oakville, Ont.
- Rebecca Johnston — Sudbury, Ont.
- Emma Maltais — Burlington, Ont.
- Sarah Nurse — Hamilton, Ont.
- Marie-Philip Poulin — Beauceville, Que.
- Jamie Lee Rattray — Kanata, Ont.
- Jillian Saulnier — Halifax
- Natalie Spooner — Scarborough, Ont.
- Laura Stacey — Kleinburg, Ont.
- Blayre Turnbull — Stellarton, N.S.
