Beijing Bound

Athletes named to Canada's Beijing Olympic team

Winter Games are scheduled to begin on Friday, Feb. 4

(Sophie Baron/CBC Sports) An up-to-date list of Canadians who have been nominated by their respective National Sports Organizations to compete at the Beijing Olympics. Curling Brad Gushue — St. John's (men)

— St. John's (men) Brett Gallant — Charlottetown (men)

— Charlottetown (men) Geoff Walker — Beaverlodge, Alta. (men)

— Beaverlodge, Alta. (men) Marc Kennedy — St. Albert, Atla. (men)

— St. Albert, Atla. (men) Mark Nichols — Labrador City, N.L. (men)

— Labrador City, N.L. (men) Jennifer Jones — Winnipeg (women)

— Winnipeg (women) Dawn McEwen — Winnipeg (women)

— Winnipeg (women) Jocelyn Peterman — Red Deer, Alta. (women)

— Red Deer, Alta. (women) Lisa Weagle — Ottawa (women)

— Ottawa (women) Kaitlyn Lawes — Winnipeg (women) Figure Skating Laurence Fournier Beaudry — Greenfield Park, Que. (Ice Dance)

— Greenfield Park, Que. (Ice Dance) Nikolaj Sørensen — Montreal (ice dance)

— Montreal (ice dance) Piper Gilles — Toronto (ice dance)

— Toronto (ice dance) Paul Poirier — Unionville, Ont. (ice dance)

— Unionville, Ont. (ice dance) Marjorie Lajoie — Boucherville, Que. (ice dance)

— Boucherville, Que. (ice dance) Zachary Lagha — St-Hubert, Que. (ice dance)

— St-Hubert, Que. (ice dance) Keegan Messing — Girdwood, Alaska (men)

— Girdwood, Alaska (men) Roman Sadovsky — Vaughan, Ont. (men)

— Vaughan, Ont. (men) Vanessa James — Montreal (pairs)

— Montreal (pairs) Eric Radford — Balmertown, Ont. (pairs)

— Balmertown, Ont. (pairs) Kirsten Moore-Towers — St. Catharines, Ont. (pairs)

— St. Catharines, Ont. (pairs) Michael Marinaro — Sarnia, Ont. (pairs)

— Sarnia, Ont. (pairs) Madeline Schizas — Oakville, Ont. (women) Hockey (Women) Kristen Campbell — Brandon, Man.

— Brandon, Man. Ann-Renée Desbiens — La Malbaie, Que.

— La Malbaie, Que. Emerance Maschmeyer — Bruderheim, Alta.

— Bruderheim, Alta. Erin Ambrose — Keswick, Ont.

— Keswick, Ont. Ashton Bell — Deloraine, Man.

— Deloraine, Man. Renata Fast — Burlington, Ont.

— Burlington, Ont. Jocelyne Larocque — Ste. Anne, Man.

— Ste. Anne, Man. Ella Shelton — Ingersoll, Ont.

— Ingersoll, Ont. Claire Thompson — Toronto

— Toronto Micah Zandee-Hart — Saanichton, B.C.

— Saanichton, B.C. Emily Clark — Saskatoon

— Saskatoon Mélodie Daoust — Valleyfield, Que.

— Valleyfield, Que. Sarah Fillier — Georgetown, Ont.

— Georgetown, Ont. Brianne Jenner — Oakville, Ont.

— Oakville, Ont. Rebecca Johnston — Sudbury, Ont.

— Sudbury, Ont. Emma Maltais — Burlington, Ont.

— Burlington, Ont. Sarah Nurse — Hamilton, Ont.

— Hamilton, Ont. Marie-Philip Poulin — Beauceville, Que.

— Beauceville, Que. Jamie Lee Rattray — Kanata, Ont.

— Kanata, Ont. Jillian Saulnier — Halifax

— Halifax Natalie Spooner — Scarborough, Ont.

— Scarborough, Ont. Laura Stacey — Kleinburg, Ont.

— Kleinburg, Ont. Blayre Turnbull — Stellarton, N.S.