Olympic wake-up call: O'Dine makes good on her Olympic 2nd chance
Snowboard cross athlete helps Canada pick up 7th medal in Beijing
Meryeta O'Dine won Canada's seventh medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday, picking up a bronze in the women's snowboard cross final at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou, China.
The 24-year-old became the first Canadian to medal in the event since Dominique Maltais won silver in Sochi in 2014.
American Lindsey Jacobellis won her long-eluded gold medal in the event, after years of Olympic heartbreak beginning with her crash on the penultimate jump at the 2006 Games in Torino.
It was O'Dine's second time on the Olympic team, but only the first competitiuon she was able to take part in, following a concussion suffered just days before PyeongChang 2018.
Tess Critchlow of Big White, B.C., placed sixth, Audrey McManiman of St-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Que., and North Vancouver's Zoe Bergermann finished in third and fourth in their respective quarter-final races.
Figure skating controversy
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said an "emerging issue" with "legal consultation" delayed the award ceremony for the team figure skating competition.
The Russian Olympic Committee team won gold in the event, the United States won silver, and Japan won bronze. Canada placed fourth, and could be in line to be upgraded to a medal position if any of those teams are disqualified.
"We have athletes that have won medals involved," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said at a daily news briefing.
The IOC said it would provide an update on Wednesday, but has not as of publishing time.
If any athlete and team were disqualified or had their results nullified, an appeal would likely follow, which could further delay the medals presentation.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set up an office in Beijing to hear urgent cases during the Olympic Winter Games.
McEachran places 9th
Evan McEachran set himself up in prime position for a podium in the inaugural men's big air skiing event at the Olympics, but the 24-year-old couldn't land either of his next two jumps, finishing in ninth place.
In his second Games, the freestyle skier from Oakville, Ont., stomped a triple cork 1800 mute grab to score 93 points for second place after the first run.
But McEachran couldn't build on it, in a competition which scores a skier's best two of three tricks.
He'll also compete in the ski slopestyle on Sunday. He finished sixth at PyeongChang 2018 in that event.
American ski star Shiffrin struggles again
United States alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified on Wednesday, for the second times these Games.
The 26-year-old missed a gate mere seconds into her first run in the slalom event, just two days after crashing in her first run in the giant slalom.
"I've never been in this position before," the two-time Olympic gold medallist said, in tears. "I don't know how to handle it. It feels like a really big letdown."
Four-time Olympian Erin Mielzynski from Brampton, Ont., was the top Canadian in the slalom placing 16th, just five one-hundredths ahead of Laurence St-Germain of Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que.
Toronto's Ali Nullmeyer finished 21st, rookie Amelia Smart of Invermere, B.C., finished 27th. Both skiers were making their Olympic debuts.
Channell 7th in skeleton training
North Vancouver's Jane Channell finished in a dead-heat for the seventh-fastest time in the final skeleton training session.
The 33-year-old is looking to improve on her 10th place finish at the 2018 Games.
Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva, 33, posted the 17th fastest time on Wednesday. She placed 12th at the 2018 Olympics.
