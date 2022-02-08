Olympic wake-up call: Team Canada, goalie Desbiens thwart U.S. rivals
Canadian Olympic women's hockey team goes undefeated through round robin
Ann-Renée Desbiens made 51 saves, Brianne Jenner scored twice and Jamie Lee Rattray netted the game winner as Canada's women's hockey team took down the United States on Tuesday.
Canada clinched the top spot in Group A with the win, in its biggest test of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games thus far.
The Americans outshot Canada 53-27, applying a relentless forecheck at times.
Messing takes the ice
Keegan Messing earned a berth into the men's free skate, placing ninth in the short program.
The 30-year-old figure skater, who was stuck in Vancouver for more than a week after dealing with COVID testing issues, scored a 93.24 less than 48 hours after landing in Beijing on Monday.
American figure skater Nathan Chen posted a world record score of 113.97 in the men's short program.
Gow cracks top-5 in biathlon
Scott Gow earned Canada's best ever Olympic finish in the men's 20-kilometre individual biathlon.
The 31-year-old from Calgary finished in fifth place, one minute and 5.6 seconds behind the winner, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France.
Gow went 19-for-20 shooting – each miss earns a one-minute penalty – finishing only 34 seconds off the podium, while improving on his 14th place finish at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
Howe makes Olympic debut on speed skating oval
Connor Howe has arrived.
The 21-year-old finished in fifth in the men's 1,500 metres in his Olympic debut, bringing Canada back into a top-five finish in the event since Denny Morrison's bronze medal at the 2014 Games in Sochi.
Howe said getting that first race out of the way will now allow him to focus on the team pursuit on Feb. 15, which he says the team is well-prepared for, and the 1,000 on Feb 18.
Jack Crawford earns top-10 in super-G
A day after narrowly missing the podium in the downhill, Toronto's Jack Crawford picked up a sixth-place finish in the super-G.
The 24-year-old was Canada's top finisher in the event, and became the first Canadian to earn a top-10 in both the downhill and the super-G at a single Games since Erik Guay did it in 2010.
Trevor Philp of Banff, Alta., also slid into the top-10 in the super-G. It was the first time he's competed in the event, in his third Games.
Broderick Thompson of Whitsler, B.C., and North Vancouver's Brodie Seger both did not finish, missing the gates on the same jump on the course.
Farrell misses quarter-final in snowboard slalom
Bracebridge, Ont., snowboarder Megan Farrell fell just short of the quarter-final in the parallel giant slalom, losing to Austria's Daniela Ulbing by half-a-second.
Fellow Canadian Kaylie Buck of Oakville, Ont., didn't make it through the elimination run, finishing in 21st.
Toronto's Jennifer Hawkrigg did not finish.
On the men's side, Montreal's Jules Lefebvre was the top Canadian finishing in 20th place; Arnaud Gaudet from Montcalm, Que., finished 26th, and Quebec City's Sébastien Beaulieu finished 27th.
Beatty reaches quarter-finals in sprint freestyle
The lone athlete from Canada's North at the Olympics finished 25th in the women's cross-country sprint freestyle.
Dahria Beatty earned her best-ever individual Olympic result in her second Games.
The Whitehorse skier advanced to the quarter-finals before finishing fifth in her heat and being eliminated from the competition.
Cendrine Brown of Barrie, Ont., finished 35th, narrowly missing a quarter-final berth by 0.72 seconds.
Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt, 29, from Morin Heights, Que., placed 40th, while fellow Quebecer Laura Leclair of Chelsea finished in 58th.
On the men's side, Graham Ritchie of Parry Sound, Ont., finished in 34th, while Quebecers Olivier Léveillé of Sherbrooke, and Antoine Cyr of Gatineau placed 54th and 56th, respectively.
