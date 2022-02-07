Olympic wake-up call: Max Parrot is golden on the slopes

Three years ago, Max Parrot was laying in a hospital bed "with no energy, no muscles, no cardio" undergoing chemotherapy to fight Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Monday, he became an Olympic champion.

"It really just shows anything is possible," the 27-year-old said after winning Canada's first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

"Today, I'm an Olympic gold medallist and I did the biggest run of my life."

WATCH | Max Parrot wins Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing 2022:

The 2018 Olympic slopestyle silver medallist was joined by fellow Canadian Mark McMorris on the podium. McMorris won his third consecutive Olympic bronze medal in the event, going for it all in his third run.

THREE-TIME MEDALLIST 🥉🥉🥉<br><br>Mark McMorris talks about his third consecutive Olympic bronze medal and what it means to have the support of Canadians 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/clWV2v73j7">pic.twitter.com/clWV2v73j7</a> —@CBCOlympics

Sébastien Toutant from L'Assomption, Que., finished in ninth place.

Those three Canadians, along with Darcy Sharpe, will get another shot at the Olympic podium on Feb. 14 in the big air competition, where Toutant is the defending Olympic champion.

WATCH | McMorris claims snowboard slopestyle bronze:

Crawford edged off podium in men's downhill

Jack Crawford came within seven-hundredths of a second from winning Canada's first Olympic downhill skiing medal since 1994.

The 25-year-old from Toronto was in a bronze medal spot before 41-year-old Johan Clarey of France slid onto the podium, making him the oldest Olympic alpine medallist in the process.

"I'm happy I'm able to show I can contend with those top guys. I know what I am capable of on my day," Crawford said afterwards.

Crawford's fourth place finish is Canada's best result in the men's downhill at the Olympics since Erik Guay finished in fifth place at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Fellow Canadian Brodie Seger finished in 22nd in one minute, 44.68 seconds. Broderick Thompson did not finish the race after crashing, though he wasn't injured.

WATCH | Toronto's Jack Crawford narrowly misses Olympic downhill podium

Oldham tops in big air qualifying

Megan Oldham is into the final of the woman's freestyle skiing big air competition.

The 20-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., finished with a combined 171.25 in her first two runs, stomping a double 1260 indy in her second run for the highest-scoring trick of the day.

Oldham edged Tess Ledeux of France by 0.25 points for the top spot.

You can catch the final tonight at 9 p.m., ET, on the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem or at CBCSports.ca.

WATCH | Megan Oldham qualifies 1st in freeski big air:

Schizas shines

Canada missed the podium in the figure skating team event, but 18-year-old Madeline Schizas put on the performance of her life.

The Oakville, Ont., skater executed a near-flawless routine in the women's free program, while fellow Canadians Vanessa James and Eric Radford finished in fourth place in their pairs free program. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finished third in the free dance.

WATCH | Madeline Schizas impresses in figure skating team event:

Keegan Messing arrives just in time

Meanwhile, Keegan Messing has arrived in Beijing.

Messing was on the practice ice overnight, preparing for the men's short program, which starts at 8:15 p.m. ET.

BIG sigh of relief…He made it folks!<a href="https://twitter.com/KeeganMOnline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KeeganMOnline</a> is in Beijing and preparing to compete in the men’s singles<br><br>Competition begins Monday at 8:15PM ET<br><br>H/t: <a href="https://twitter.com/thatonekimgirl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Thatonekimgirl</a> <a href="https://t.co/m9tBaAGcf3">pic.twitter.com/m9tBaAGcf3</a> —@CBCOlympics

COVID drama headlines women's hockey win over ROC

Canada's women's hockey team and the Russian Olympic Committee team took to the ice wearing N-95 masks, after the start of the game was delayed for more than an hour.

Sent IOC list regarding ROC/CAN game.<br><br>Response:<br><br>There was a delay today in the start of the ice hockey match between ROC and the Canadian women’s’ teams. Pursuant to discussions between the two teams, they both agreed that the match would start with both sides wearing masks. —@Devin_Heroux

Canada forward Natalie Spooner explained the situation after the game.

"Russia's results from this morning were not back in yet," Spooner said. "We were just waiting for [the ROC test] results to come back and once they came back we were comfortable."

On the ice, Sarah Fillier scored her tournament-leading fifth goal, only 20 seconds after Sarah Nurse opened the scoring, as Canada cruised to a 6-1 win.

Marie-Philip Poulin 🚨<br><br>Captain Clutch is on the board at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Beijing2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Beijing2022</a> making it 6-1 for Canada 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/douqVzUHgG">pic.twitter.com/douqVzUHgG</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canada's next game is against the United States tonight at 11:10 p.m. ET, with both teams undefeated atop Group A.

WATCH | Canada stays perfect with win over ROC:

Homan, Morris eliminated

Canada's bid for another Olympic mixed doubles curling medal is over.

Rachel Homan and John Morris took yet another match down to the wire, in a must win against Italy.

In the extra end, Homan had a draw to the button on last rock to clinch a playoff berth for Canada, but the shot was heavy and slid past the mark, needing a measurement to determine the winner. Italy's stone was closer, by millimetres, ending eliminating the Canadians from competition.

Game of millimetres. <br><br>🇨🇦John Morris and 🇨🇦Rachel Homan are eliminated in mixed doubles curling at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Beining2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Beining2022</a><br><br>They fall 8-7 in extra ends to 🇮🇹Italy <br><br>It was THIS close: <a href="https://t.co/5BSRMqsyvQ">pic.twitter.com/5BSRMqsyvQ</a> —@NickMurray91

"It's the most heartbreaking loss I've had in the history of my career. Just wasn't meant to be this week," an emotional Morris told CBC Sports' Colleen Jones.

"We fought hard for [Canada]. We gave it all we had," Homan added.

WATCH | Highlights of Canada's mixed doubles loss to Italy:

Blondin, Pearman skate in women's 1,500m

Speed skater Ivanie Blondin finished in 13th place in the 1,500 metres, finishing in one-minute, 56.49 seconds.

She was paired with Ireen Wust of the Netherlands, who set an Olympic record time of one minute, 53.28 seconds en route to her sixth Olympic gold medal, and third at the distance — she's also previously won a silver and a bronze medal in the 1,500 metres.

Ivanie Blondin 🇨🇦 with a great race but it's hard to beat the skater setting the Olympic Record 💨<br><br>Ireen Wust 🇳🇱 is the current leader in the women's 1500m <a href="https://t.co/5LzAOWr9fr">pic.twitter.com/5LzAOWr9fr</a> —@CBCOlympics

After the race, Blondin said she is considering skipping the 5,000 metres on Thursday to prepare for the team pursuit and the mass start — the latter being her best discipline.

Calgary's Maddison Pearman finished in 24th in her Olympic debut, finishing in one minute, 59.89 seconds.

Four Canadians race in biathlon

Megan Bankes was the top Canadian in the women's 15-kilometre individual biathlon on Monday.

Emma Lunder of Vernon, B.C., finished in 67th; Emily Diskson of Burns Lake, B.C., finished in 70th; and Sarah Beaudry of Prince George, B.C., finished in 80th.