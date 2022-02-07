Skip to Main Content
New

Olympic wake-up call: Max Parrot is golden on the slopes

Max Parrot has won Canada's first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games. It was a busy Day 3 at the Games - get up to speed with your Olympic wake-up.

Mark McMorris wins 3rd consecutive Olympic slopestyle bronze medal

Nick Murray · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Max Parrot, of Bromont, Que., celebrates his gold-medal performance following the men's slopestyle final at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Three years ago, Max Parrot was laying in a hospital bed "with no energy, no muscles, no cardio" undergoing chemotherapy to fight Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Monday, he became an Olympic champion.

"It really just shows anything is possible," the 27-year-old said after winning Canada's first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

"Today, I'm an Olympic gold medallist and I did the biggest run of my life."

WATCH | Max Parrot wins Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing 2022:

Max Parrot wins Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing 2022

7 hours ago
Duration 2:08
Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., claimed Olympic gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle, after winning silver in the same event in 2018. 2:08

The 2018 Olympic slopestyle silver medallist was joined by fellow Canadian Mark McMorris on the podium. McMorris won his third consecutive Olympic bronze medal in the event, going for it all in his third run.

Sébastien Toutant from L'Assomption, Que., finished in ninth place.

Those three Canadians, along with Darcy Sharpe, will get another shot at the Olympic podium on Feb. 14 in the big air competition, where Toutant is the defending Olympic champion.

WATCH | McMorris claims snowboard slopestyle bronze:

Mark McMorris claims snowboard slopestyle bronze for the 3rd Olympics in a row

6 hours ago
Duration 3:22
Regina's Mark McMorris won bronze in the men's snowboard slopestyle event at Beijing 2022, adding to his bronze medal collection from the same event in Pyeongchang in 2018 and in Sochi in 2014. 3:22

Crawford edged off podium in men's downhill

Jack Crawford came within seven-hundredths of a second from winning Canada's first Olympic downhill skiing medal since 1994.

The 25-year-old from Toronto was in a bronze medal spot before 41-year-old Johan Clarey of France slid onto the podium, making him the oldest Olympic alpine medallist in the process.

"I'm happy I'm able to show I can contend with those top guys. I know what I am capable of on my day," Crawford said afterwards.

Crawford's fourth place finish is Canada's best result in the men's downhill at the Olympics since Erik Guay finished in fifth place at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Fellow Canadian Brodie Seger finished in 22nd in one minute, 44.68 seconds. Broderick Thompson did not finish the race after crashing, though he wasn't injured.

WATCH | Toronto's Jack Crawford narrowly misses Olympic downhill podium

Toronto's Jack Crawford narrowly misses Olympic downhill podium

4 hours ago
Duration 2:18
Jack Crawford of Toronto finishes 0.07 seconds behind bronze medallist Matthias Mayer of Austria in the men's downhill event at the Beijing Olympics. 2:18

Oldham tops in big air qualifying

Megan Oldham is into the final of the woman's freestyle skiing big air competition.

The 20-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., finished with a combined 171.25 in her first two runs, stomping a double 1260 indy in her second run for the highest-scoring trick of the day.

Oldham edged Tess Ledeux of France by 0.25 points for the top spot.

You can catch the final tonight at 9 p.m., ET, on the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem or at CBCSports.ca.

WATCH | Megan Oldham qualifies 1st in freeski big air:

Megan Oldham puts down the best run to qualify in 1st place in women's freeski big air

6 hours ago
Duration 1:39
Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., had the highest score in qualifying , 91.25 points, as she advanced to the Olympic women's freestyle skiing big air finals in first place. 1:39

Schizas shines

Canada missed the podium in the figure skating team event, but 18-year-old Madeline Schizas put on the performance of her life.

The Oakville, Ont., skater executed a near-flawless routine in the women's free program, while fellow Canadians Vanessa James and Eric Radford finished in fourth place in their pairs free program. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finished third in the free dance.

WATCH | Madeline Schizas impresses in figure skating team event:

Madeline Schizas impresses as Canada earns 4th place overall in figure skating team event

8 hours ago
Duration 7:24
Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., finished in third place in the women's free program portion of the Olympic figure skating team event, as Team Canada finished fourth overall. 7:24

Keegan Messing arrives just in time

Meanwhile, Keegan Messing has arrived in Beijing.

Messing was on the practice ice overnight, preparing for the men's short program, which starts at 8:15 p.m. ET.

COVID drama headlines women's hockey win over ROC

Canada's women's hockey team and the Russian Olympic Committee team took to the ice wearing N-95 masks, after the start of the game was delayed for more than an hour.

Canada forward Natalie Spooner explained the situation after the game.

"Russia's results from this morning were not back in yet," Spooner said. "We were just waiting for [the ROC test] results to come back and once they came back we were comfortable."

On the ice, Sarah Fillier scored her tournament-leading fifth goal, only 20 seconds after Sarah Nurse opened the scoring, as Canada cruised to a 6-1 win.

Canada's next game is against the United States tonight at 11:10 p.m. ET, with both teams undefeated atop Group A.

WATCH | Canada stays perfect with win over ROC:

Canada's women's hockey team stays perfect with win over Russian Olympic Committee

49 minutes ago
Duration 4:39
Canada's women's hockey team stays perfect with win over Russian Olympic Committee 4:39

Homan, Morris eliminated

Canada's bid for another Olympic mixed doubles curling medal is over.

Rachel Homan and John Morris took yet another match down to the wire, in a must win against Italy.

In the extra end, Homan had a draw to the button on last rock to clinch a playoff berth for Canada, but the shot was heavy and slid past the mark, needing a measurement to determine the winner. Italy's stone was closer, by millimetres, ending eliminating the Canadians from competition.

"It's the most heartbreaking loss I've had in the history of my career. Just wasn't meant to be this week," an emotional Morris told CBC Sports' Colleen Jones.

"We fought hard for [Canada]. We gave it all we had," Homan added.

WATCH | Highlights of Canada's mixed doubles loss to Italy:

Italy eliminates Canada's Homan and Morris in extra end

9 hours ago
Duration 13:05
Canadian mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of an Olympic title defence came to a sudden halt on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. 13:05

Blondin, Pearman skate in women's 1,500m

Speed skater Ivanie Blondin finished in 13th place in the 1,500 metres, finishing in one-minute, 56.49 seconds.

She was paired with Ireen Wust of the Netherlands, who set an Olympic record time of one minute, 53.28 seconds en route to her sixth Olympic gold medal, and third at the distance — she's also previously won a silver and a bronze medal in the 1,500 metres.

After the race, Blondin said she is considering skipping the 5,000 metres on Thursday to prepare for the team pursuit and the mass start — the latter being her best discipline.

Calgary's Maddison Pearman finished in 24th in her Olympic debut, finishing in one minute, 59.89 seconds.

Four Canadians race in biathlon

Megan Bankes was the top Canadian in the women's 15-kilometre individual biathlon on Monday. 

Emma Lunder of Vernon, B.C., finished in 67th; Emily Diskson of Burns Lake, B.C., finished in 70th; and Sarah Beaudry of Prince George, B.C., finished in 80th.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nick Murray

Nick Murray is an award-winning CBC reporter, based in Iqaluit since 2015. A graduate from St. Thomas University's journalism program, he's also covered four Olympic Games as a senior writer with CBC Sports. You can follow Nick on Twitter at @NickMurray91.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now