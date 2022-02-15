Olympic wake-up call: Brad Gushue will play for another Olympic curling medal

Canada's men's curling team is guaranteed to play a match for an Olympic medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Brad Gushue's rink clinched a berth in the semifinals with one round-robin game still to play – and without throwing a single rock on Day 12.

China beat Switzerland, and Great Britain defeated the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on Wednesday. Those marked the fifth losses by the ROC and the Swiss , meaning Gushue's 5-3 record guaranteed his team a place in the semis.

Great Britain and Sweden had already clinched their berths with 7-1 records.

Canada's last round-robin match is against Bruce Mouat and Great Britain on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. ET.

The final draw of the competition has huge implication for the last semifinal spot. The United States needs to win to qualify. But should it lose, the Norwegians would then have a chance grab the final qualifying spot with a win over Italy.

QUALIFIED 🇨🇦 The Canadians are through to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Olympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Olympics</a> semi-final!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Beijing2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Beijing2022</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Curling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Curling</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Olympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Olympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/4xudYHzX6d">pic.twitter.com/4xudYHzX6d</a> —@worldcurling

U.S. men's hockey team eliminated

The Slovakian men's hockey team are moving on to the semifinals, after a stunning 3-2 upset over the United States in a shootout.

Former New York Rangers prospect and Moncton Wildcats forward Marek Hrivík tied the game with 43.7 seconds left in regulation, before goaltender Patrik Rybar stonewalled all five American shooters in the shootout.

Team USA, stacked with top NCAA talent — which includes three first-round NHL picks — had its chances to put the game away with three power plays in the third period.

It's Slovakia's first semifinal berth since the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

WATCH | Slovakia stuns U.S. in a shootout:

Slovakia stuns United States in a shootout to advance to Olympic semifinals Duration 4:50 Slovakia beat the United States 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarter-finals 4:50

Canadian best in cross-country team sprint

The Canadian duo of Antoine Cyr and Graham Ritchie placed fifth place in the cross-country classic team sprint final, marking the country's best-ever Olympic finish in the event.

Cyr, from Gatineau, Que., got out to a fast start in the first leg of the race, sitting in second place at the first exchange ahead of Norway's Erik Valnes, while Ritchie posting the fifth-fastest time anchoring the race after the sixth and final exchange.

On the women's side, Whitehorse's Dahria Beatty and Katherine Stewart-Jones of Chelsea, Quebec, finished in sixth place in their semifinal and didn't qualify for the final.

The Canadian men have QUALIFIED for the men's team sprint final 🇨🇦 ⬇️<br><br>Watch on the CBC Sports app or <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a> <a href="https://t.co/3l5xwB0m6I">pic.twitter.com/3l5xwB0m6I</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canada cracks Top-10 in biathlon relay

Sarah Beaudry of Prince George, B.C., went a perfect 10-for-10 shooting as Canada's anchor in the women's 4x6km biathlon relay, en route to a 10th place finish.

The Canadian team of Emma Lunder of Vernon, B.C., Calgary's Megan Bankes, Emily Dickson from Burns Lake, B.C., and Beaudry were as high as fifth in the second leg in the race, and one of only four countries not forced into a penalty lap in the race.

Sweden was another country which shot well in the race, en route to the country's first biathlon gold medal of the Beijing Games — improving from the silver medal the country won four years ago at PyeongChang 2018.

The Russian Olympic committee won silver after leading for much of the third leg while Germany won bronze.

Canada finishes 10th in the women's 4x6km biathlon relay 🇨🇦<br><br>Watch on the CBC Sports app or <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a> <a href="https://t.co/qMG4n33zRO">pic.twitter.com/qMG4n33zRO</a> —@CBCOlympics

Moffatt places 9th

Max Moffatt, the lone Canadian into the men's freestyle skiiing slopestyle final, finished in ninth place.

The Olympic rookie from Guelph, Ont., posted the second-highest score of the final run with a 70.40.

The top-10 finish was a step up for the 20-year-old Moffatt, improving on his 11th place finish in slopestyle at the 2021 FIS World Championship.

"That was BIG!" Max Moffatt 🇨🇦 was PUMPED after his first run, were you? <br><br>Watch on the CBC Sports App and <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a> <a href="https://t.co/nRXmuOP818">pic.twitter.com/nRXmuOP818</a> —@CBCOlympics

Read is top Canadian in slalom

Erik Read was the top Canadian finisher in the men's slalom, posting a 24th place result.

The 30-year-old from Calgary finished his first run in 55.90 seconds, but caught an edge on his second run, finishing 5.01 seconds off the pace.

Trevor Philp was the only other Canadian in the field, but he missed a gate on his first run and didn't finish.