Olympic wake-up call: Canada has 3 new Olympic champions

Canada's women's team pursuit trio of Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais won Canada's second gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday, in Olympic-record fashion.

The team went head-to-head with Japan in the 'A' final, and trailed the defending Olympic champions throughout the race. By the bell lap, the Canadians had narrowed the gap to to 39-hundredths of a second, and further to 0.32 in the final 200 metres, before disaster struck the Japanese team, as Canada crossed the line for the gold.

It's Canada's first-ever Olympic gold medal in the women's team pursuit, and second medal ever in the women's event after winning silver at the 2006 Games in Torino.

On the men's side, Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen and Tyson Langelaar beat the South Korean team in the 'C' final by 13.38 seconds, to finish in fifth place.

Canadian women claim 1st ever Olympic gold in team pursuit Duration 7:30 Canadian speed skaters Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais win the gold medal in women's team pursuit with an Olympic record time of 2:53.44. 7:30

Parrot medals again

Max Parrot won his second medal of these Olympics, earning bronze in the big air snowboard final.

Parrot said the win "means a lot," particularly after his gold medal-winning run in the slopestyle competition last week came under scrutiny over a controversial judging decision.

Fellow Canadian Mark McMorris finished in 10th place, after failing to land his second and third jumps. He was in eighth place after the first run, scoring the lowest among the riders who landed their first trick.

Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., finished in 12th place, after only being able to land his second trick.

On the women's side Jasmine Baird was the top Canadian, finishing in seventh place. Laurie Blouin finished in eighth.

Canadian gold medallist Max Parrot flies to a bronze medal in big air Duration 4:26 After winning Olympic gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle event, Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., claimed a bronze medal in the snowboard big air event at Beijing 2022. 4:26

Canada earns best-ever finish in men's biathlon relay

Scott Gow anchored Canada in the men's 4x7.5km biathlon relay, and went a perfect 10-for-10 shooting to lift Canada into a sixth-place finish.

Gow began the final leg or the race with Canada in 10th place, but picked up two spots in the final two shooting ranges, in a wild finish at the front of the pack amid a mad dash for the podium.

The result is Canada's best-ever Olympic result in the event, topping a seventh place finish at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Norway claims Olympic biathlon relay gold in dramatic fashion Duration 10:06 The Russian Olympic Committee had a comfortable lead heading into the final lap of the men's 4x7.5-kilometre biathlon relay but missed shots by Eduard Latypov proved costly. Norway went on to win gold, France captured silver and the ROC had to settle for bronze. Canada's men's biathlon relay team finished 6th for the country's best-ever Olympic finish. 10:06

Gagnon cracks top-10 in downhill

Marie-Michèle Gagnon finished tied for eighth in the Olympic women's downhill race.

Beijing marks the 32-year-old skier's third Games, but this was the first time competing in the downhill, having previously raced in the slalom, giant slalom, and super-G.

Calgary's Roni Remme was the only other Canadian in the event and finished in 24th.

Marie-Michèle Gagnon finishes tied for 8th in women's downhill Duration 2:02 Marie-Michèle Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., finishes the women's downhill skiing event at Beijing 2022 with a time of 1:33.45. 2:02

Schizas advances to free skate

Canadian figure skater Madeline Schizas had a tough outing in the short program, but her performance was enough to move on to the free skate final.

The 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored a 60.53, skating to "My Sweet and Tender Beast" by Evgeni Doga — though the score was far from what she had hoped for after posting a 69.60 in the short program of the team event.

"I'm a little disappointed with my performance today. That's not how I skate in practice, that's not how I skated during the team event," Schizas said.

"It wasn't the skate I was looking for, nor the skate I expected, but sometimes that happens."

The free skate is scheduled for Thursday at 5 a.m. ET on the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem or at CBCSports.ca.

Madeline Schizas falters in short program Duration 6:24 The Canadian figure skater scored 60.53 in the short program at Beijing 2022 on Tuesday. 6:24

Moffat into freeski slopestyle final

Max Moffat was the lone Canadian to advance to the freeski slopestyle finals.

The 23-year-old from Guelph, Ont., qualified in 11th place with a score of 74.06.

Édouard Therriault, 18, was three points shy of grabbing the 12th and final qualification spot while Evan McEachran — who finished ninth in the big air — was 24th in qualifying. Teal Harle from Campbell River, B.C., was 26th.