Olympic wake-up: Canada to play for women's hockey gold, Gushue cruises again
Max Parrot in top spot heading into men's snowboard big air final
Canada's women's hockey team will once again play for an Olympic gold medal.
Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and Sarah Nurse had a four-point game in Canada's 10-3 rout of Switzerland in Monday's Olympic women's hockey semifinal in Beijing.
"I know going into the championship, we will have to tighten some things up defensively," said Nurse who leads the tournament in scoring with 16 points.
Canada will play the winner of the semifinal between United States and Finland, which is scheduled for Monday at 8:10 a.m. ET. You can catch it on the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem or at CBCSports.ca.
WATCH | Canada advances to gold-medal game:
Gushue rink moves into 3rd place
After dropping two matches in a row, the Canadian men's curling team is now on a winning streak after beating Italy 7-3 on Monday.
Brad Gushue's rink is now in third place in the Olympic standings with a 4-2 record. The top four teams qualify for the semifinals.
Canada's next game is against China (2-4) on Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET, with its remaining games against the Russian Olympic Committee (3-3) and Great Britain (5-1).
"All of our [remaining] games are going to be big. We don't want to get into that three loss situation," Gushue said.
"We want to control our own fate, we know that if we win the rest of our games we're going to get to the playoffs."
WATCH | Brad Gushue defeats Italy for Canada's 4th men's curling win at Beijing 2022:
Parrot leads Canadians into big air final
Already with one gold medal in his pocket, Max Parrot is looking to add another in the men's snowboard big air.
The 27-year-old from Bromont, Que., posted the best combined score in qualifying, with his biggest trick being a frontside triple cork 1620 on his second run.
Mark McMorris placed eighth in qualifying, also moving him into the final, and Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., grabbed the the last qualifying spot in 12th place.
Defending gold medallist Sébastien Toutant fell on his second and third jumps, and failed to qualify for the final.
On the women's side, Laurie Blouin, of Stoneham, Que., was the top Canadian qualifier for the big air final in fourth place. Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont., also qualified in 10th place.
Brooke Voight of Fort McMurray, Alta., fell on her second and third jumps and didn't qualify for the final.
WATCH | Parrot qualifies in 1st place for big air final:
Valieva allowed to skate
Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva (ROC) has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Monday the 15-year-old did not need to be provisionally suspended before a full investigation into her failed drug test in December, and that she was subject to different rules from adult athletes because she's a minor.
"The panel considered that preventing the athlete to compete at the Olympics would cause her irreparable harm in the circumstances," CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said.
The International Olympic Committee also issued a statement, emphasizing the CAS ruling isn't a decision on whether Valieva violated anti-doping rules, but rather whether she should be provisionally suspended before a full investigation can be conducted.
Valieva is favourite for the women's individual gold, landing the first quadruple jumps by a woman at the Olympics when she won the team event gold with the ROC on Monday. She will skate in the short program on Tuesday before the free skate Thursday.
WATCH | Valieva cleared to compete despite failed drug test:
