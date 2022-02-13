Olympic wake-up call: Canada's de Bruin in position to make Games history
Monobob pilot is 2nd at midway point of new Olympic event
Christine de Bruin is sitting in second place after two heats of the inaugural Olympic monobob event at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
The 32-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., is 1.04 seconds behind American Kaillie Humphries, who posted a track record time of one minute, 5.12 seconds in her first heat run.
Toronto's Cynthia Appiah finished the day tied for 10th place.
Both Canadians will hit the track again Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the final heat races on the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem or at CBCSports.ca.
Jones' struggles continue
Canada's women's curling team is facing an uphill battle to make it out of the Olympic round robin.
Jennifer Jones' rink fell 8-4 to Switzerland on Sunday. Canada's skip curled 65 per cent in the match, giving up back-to-back steals to the Swiss in the eighth and ninth ends.
The loss dropped Canada's record to 1-3, leaving them outside of a semifinal berth. The top four teams qualify to the semifinals, and there is currently a three-way tie among teams with 3-2 records for third and fourth place.
"We're definitely in a hole," Jones told CBC Sports' Colleen Jones. "We're not going to be out of it until they tell us we can't curl anymore."
Canada will look to right the ship against a winless Russian Olympic Committee team on Monday.
Weather hammers alpine events
Erik Read was Canada's top finisher in the men's giant slalom, as snowfall and overcast skies made for some of the least-desirable conditions of the Games so far.
The Calgary skier put up a combined time of 2:12.44, missing out on a top-10 finish by less than four-tenths. Read finished in 11th place in the event at PyeongChang 2018.
Three-time Olympian Trevor Philp, also from Calgary, finished in 24th place.
Lunder lone Canadian in 10km biathlon
Emma Lunder finished in 54th place in the women's 10 kilometre pursuit biathlon.
The 30-year-old from Rossland, B.C., struggled in the shooting range, tallying seven misses. She finished the race 7:29.8 behind Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, who won the gold medal for Norway.
This is Lunder's second Olympics. She finished in 53th in the event in 2018.
Cross-country skiers race in men's relay
Canada's cross-country ski team finished in 11th place in the men's 4x10km relay.
Graham Ritchie from Parry Sound, Ont., Antoine Cyr of Gatineau, Que., Olivier Léveillé from Sherbrooke, Que., and Rémi Drolet from Rossland, B.C., finished the race in two hours, 4:01 minutes.
All the athletes are competing in their first Olympics.
