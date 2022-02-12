Olympic wake-up call: O'Dine overcomes a snowboard to the head for 2nd medal
Snowboard cross athlete teams up with Grondin in Day 8's mixed team final
Sometimes, life knocks you down with a snowboard. Luckily for Canada, Meryeta O'Dine knows just what to do when that happens.
O'Dine was knocked to the snow in the final of the mixed snowboard cross event, when Italy's Caterina Carpano landed on the Canadian after flying off a jump.
The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., quickly got up, hopped up the next jump and got back on course to finish the race, winning a bronze medal with teammate Éliot Grondin on Saturday.
It's Canada's eighth bronze medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games, and the country's 13th medal overall.
To relieve O'Dine and Grondin's bronze medal-winning race, or anything else you missed overnight, you can watch full replays of all Olympic events here.
WATCH | A snowboarder landed on her head, nevertheless, Canada's O'Dine persisted:
Dubreuil misses 500m podium
Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil narrowly missed the Olympic podium in the men's 500 metres by three-hundredths of a second, finishing in fourth place.
It's the first time the Levis, Que., native has missed the podium at that distance all season.
"I won't lie, I'm absolutely disappointed. I came here to win a medal and to be only three hundredths off the podium, it's a tough day for me at the office," he told CBC Sports' Anastasia Bucsis after the race.
Calgary's Gilmore Junio, competing in his third Olympics, finished in 21st. Olympic rookie Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu from Sherbrooke, Que., finished 29th.
WATCH | Dubreuil misses podium in men's 500m:
McMorris apologizes to teammate for comments
Max Parrot says he's received an apology from teammate Mark McMorris, after the latter Canadian criticized the judging in the slopestyle competition — in which Parrot won gold.
Parrot said there were no hard feelings over McMorris' comments.
"He actually came to me earlier today and he apologized for his non-sportsmanship," Parrot said. "I told him no worries."
In the final of the competition, Parrot missed a grab on one of his tricks. But the error was missed by the judges and Parrot's score wasn't penalized for it. McMorris later told CBC Sports he "kind of had the run of the day."
United States defeat Canada in men's hockey
Canada's men's hockey team fell 4-2 to the United States.
American captain Andy Miele had a goal and an assist, as goaltender Strauss Mann made 35 saves.
With the loss Canada is now unlikely to win Group A, as the United States remain undefeated with only Germany left to play.
Canada's next game is against China on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET. You can catch it on the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem or at CBCSports.ca.
WATCH | United States hand Canadian men 1st loss of Beijing Games:
Gushue rink loses 2nd straight
Team Canada moved to a 2-2 record in men's curling following a 7-4 loss against Sweden.
St. John's skip Brad Gushue had a tough shot on his final stone of the 10th end. He tried to pick the Swedish stone sitting shot rock to potentially score three to win the game. But Gushue's rock sailed past the Swedish stone, untouched, as Sweden remained undefeated at 4-0.
Canada's next match is against the United States — the defending Olympic champions — on Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET.
WATCH | Gushue suffers loss to Sweden in men's curling:
Canada advances to team pursuit semis
The Canadian women's speed skating trio of Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann posted the second-fastest time in the team pursuit quarter-finals.
They were 0.36 seconds behind the Japanese team, who posted an Olympic record time of 2:53.61.
Canada has not won an Olympic women's team pursuit medal since the Torino 2006.
Blondin and Weidemann were part of Canada's fourth-place team at PyeongChang 2018.
WATCH | Canadian women advance to team pursuit semis:
Canada finishes strong in cross-country
Team Canada's women's cross-country team posted its best result in two decades in the 4x5km relay, finishing in eighth place.
The team of Katherine Stewart-Jones of Chelsea, Que., Whitehorse's Dahria Beaty, Cendrine Browne from Barrie, Ont., and Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt from Morin Heights, Que., finished the race in 57:20.9.
The cross-country skiers will be back on the track on Wednesday in the team sprint classic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?