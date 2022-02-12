Olympic wake-up call: O'Dine overcomes a snowboard to the head for 2nd medal

Sometimes, life knocks you down with a snowboard. Luckily for Canada, Meryeta O'Dine knows just what to do when that happens.

O'Dine was knocked to the snow in the final of the mixed snowboard cross event, when Italy's Caterina Carpano landed on the Canadian after flying off a jump.

The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., quickly got up, hopped up the next jump and got back on course to finish the race, winning a bronze medal with teammate Éliot Grondin on Saturday.

It's Canada's eighth bronze medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games, and the country's 13th medal overall.

To relieve O'Dine and Grondin's bronze medal-winning race, or anything else you missed overnight, you can watch full replays of all Olympic events here.

WATCH | A snowboarder landed on her head, nevertheless, Canada's O'Dine persisted:

A snowboarder landed on her head, nevertheless, Canada's O'Dine persisted Duration 1:46 After Italy's Caterina Carpano landed on Meryeta O'Dine of Prince George, B.C., during the Olympic mixed snowboard cross team big final, watch O'Dine get back up to win bronze along with teammate Éliot Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que. 1:46

Dubreuil misses 500m podium

Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil narrowly missed the Olympic podium in the men's 500 metres by three-hundredths of a second, finishing in fourth place.

It's the first time the Levis, Que., native has missed the podium at that distance all season.

"I won't lie, I'm absolutely disappointed. I came here to win a medal and to be only three hundredths off the podium, it's a tough day for me at the office," he told CBC Sports' Anastasia Bucsis after the race.

Calgary's Gilmore Junio, competing in his third Olympics, finished in 21st. Olympic rookie Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu from Sherbrooke, Que., finished 29th.

WATCH | Dubreuil misses podium in men's 500m:

Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil just misses podium in men's 500m Duration 4:02 Reigning world champion Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., finishes 0.03 seconds off the podium in the men's 500m speed skating event at Beijing 2022. 4:02

McMorris apologizes to teammate for comments

Max Parrot says he's received an apology from teammate Mark McMorris, after the latter Canadian criticized the judging in the slopestyle competition — in which Parrot won gold.

Parrot said there were no hard feelings over McMorris' comments.

"He actually came to me earlier today and he apologized for his non-sportsmanship," Parrot said. "I told him no worries."

In the final of the competition, Parrot missed a grab on one of his tricks. But the error was missed by the judges and Parrot's score wasn't penalized for it. McMorris later told CBC Sports he "kind of had the run of the day."

United States defeat Canada in men's hockey

Canada's men's hockey team fell 4-2 to the United States.

American captain Andy Miele had a goal and an assist, as goaltender Strauss Mann made 35 saves.

With the loss Canada is now unlikely to win Group A, as the United States remain undefeated with only Germany left to play.

Canada's next game is against China on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET. You can catch it on the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem or at CBCSports.ca.

WATCH | United States hand Canadian men 1st loss of Beijing Games:

Hockey highlights: United States hand Canadian men 1st Olympic loss Duration 4:55 Watch highlights of the United States' 4-2 win over Canada in the men's Olympic hockey tournament at Beijing 2022. 4:55

Gushue rink loses 2nd straight

Team Canada moved to a 2-2 record in men's curling following a 7-4 loss against Sweden.

St. John's skip Brad Gushue had a tough shot on his final stone of the 10th end. He tried to pick the Swedish stone sitting shot rock to potentially score three to win the game. But Gushue's rock sailed past the Swedish stone, untouched, as Sweden remained undefeated at 4-0.

Canada's next match is against the United States — the defending Olympic champions — on Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET.

WATCH | Gushue suffers loss to Sweden in men's curling:

Curling Wrap: Canada's Gushue suffers loss to Sweden in men's action Duration 1:54 Brad Gushue's Canadian rink falls to Sweden 7-4 for their second straight loss at the Beijing Olympics. 1:54

Canada advances to team pursuit semis

The Canadian women's speed skating trio of Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann posted the second-fastest time in the team pursuit quarter-finals.

They were 0.36 seconds behind the Japanese team, who posted an Olympic record time of 2:53.61.

Canada has not won an Olympic women's team pursuit medal since the Torino 2006.

Blondin and Weidemann were part of Canada's fourth-place team at PyeongChang 2018.

WATCH | Canadian women advance to team pursuit semis:

Canadian women advance to team pursuit semis Duration 4:06 Speed skaters Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann defeated Belarus in the quarter-finals at Beijing 2022. 4:06

Canada finishes strong in cross-country

Team Canada's women's cross-country team posted its best result in two decades in the 4x5km relay, finishing in eighth place.

The team of Katherine Stewart-Jones of Chelsea, Que., Whitehorse's Dahria Beaty, Cendrine Browne from Barrie, Ont., and Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt from Morin Heights, Que., finished the race in 57:20.9.

The cross-country skiers will be back on the track on Wednesday in the team sprint classic.