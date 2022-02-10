Olympic wake-up call: Grondin slides into silver, Crawford makes Canadian alpine history

Éliot Grondin won Canada's 10th medal of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, capturing silver in the men's snowboard cross.

The 20-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Que., came within two-hundredths of a second of the gold medal, with Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle winning the race in a photo finish.

Grodin posted the fastest qualifying time, and cruised in every race throughout the day on his way to the medal race.

If you missed Grondin's silver medal-winning moment overnight, you can relive it — and anything else you may have missed — with full replays of all Olympic events here.

The two other Canadians in the competition, Kevin Hill of Vernon, B.C., and Liam Moffatt of Truro, N.S., were both eliminated in the 1/8 final.

WATCH | Éliot Grondin wins silver in photo finish:

Quebec's Éliot Grondin settles for silver in Olympic snowboard cross photo finish Duration 4:56 Éliot Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., finished in second place, just behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in the Beijing 2022 Olympic men's snowboard cross big final. 4:56

Crawford wins historic bronze

Toronto's Jack Crawford skied to Canada's first-ever medal in the men's alpine combined, winning bronze.

Three days after he missed the podium by seven-hundredths of a second in the downhill, Crawford put up the second-fastest time in the downhill half of the alpine combined event. He later put himself into medal contention, skiing the slalom portion in 48.97 seconds.

Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., finished in eighth place, and Brodie Seger, who posted the third-fastest time in the downhill, finished ninth.

Trevor Philp of Banff, Alta., slid out on a gate in the slalom run and did not finish. He was in 19th place after the downhill.

WATCH | Crawford captures alpine combined bronze:

Toronto's Jack Crawford captures historic alpine combined bronze medal at Beijing 2022 Duration 3:54 Jack Crawford of Toronto finished third in the men's alpine combined event at the Beijing Olympics with a total time of 2:32.11. It's Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in alpine combined. 3:54

Team Gushue improves to 2-0

Brad Gushue curled a near-perfect game as Canada beat Norway 6-5 in men's curling.

The St. John's skip curled 99 per cent in the game, as the Norwegians took Canada down to the final stone of the 10th end, with Gushue making no mistake on a draw to score a single point, winning the game.

Canada's next game is against Switzerland on Friday at 7:05 a.m. ET. You can catch it on the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem or at CBCSports.ca.

Canada's Gushue defeats Norway for 2nd straight men's curling win Duration 3:21 Canada edges Norway 6-5 as Brad Gushue's team stays perfect in the men's curling competition at the Beijing Olympics. 3:21

Messing skates season-best to cap Beijing experience

Canada's Keegan Messing finished outside the top-10, but the figure skater posted a season-best performance in the free skate.

Skating to "Lullaby for an Angel" by Karl Hugo, and "Home" by Phillip Phillips, Messing posted a score of 172.37, finishing 11th in men's singles.

The skate capped a roller coaster-like week for the 30-year-old, skating for his second time in three days since arriving in Beijing.

"Honestly, I just pushed through and really tried to live in that Olympic experience," Messing said.

WATCH | Keegan Messing's long Olympic journey ends with an 11th place finish:

Keegan Messing's long Olympic journey ends with an 11th place finish Duration 7:49 After missing the figure skating team event due to COVID-19 and arriving in Beijing the day before the men's competition began, Canada's Keegan Messing finished in 11th-place overall following the Beijing 2022 men's free program. 7:49

Chen earns Olympic redemption

American star Nathan Chen completed his Olympic redemption — after a disappointing fifth place finish in 2018 — winning the gold-medal in a near-perfect skate to a mashup of Elton John hits.

Chen landed all five of his quad jumps earning 281.63 points in the routine, for a total of 332.60 — only three points shy of his own world record.

The 22-year-old Yale student now has three Olympic figure skating medals, with a silver in the team event earlier this week, and a bronze in the team event at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

WATCH | Nathan Chen finally wins elusive Olympic gold medal:

Nathan Chen finally wins elusive Olympic gold medal Duration 9:37 American three-time world champion Nathan Chen, who finished fifth at Pyeongchang 2018, earned his first Olympic gold medal in the men's singles competition at Beijing 2022. 9:37

Beaty top Canadian in cross-country 10km classic

Whitehorse's Dahria Beaty was Canada's top finisher in the women's cross-country 10-kilometre classic.

The only Olympian from Canada's North finished in a time of 30 minutes and two seconds.

Katherine Stewart-Jones from Chelsea, Que., finished in 36th, Cendrine Browne from Barrie, Ont., finished in 48th and Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt from Morin Heights, Que., finished in 61st.