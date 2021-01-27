Skip to Main Content

Nordic Combined·Live

Watch nordic combined World Cup from Seefeld

Watch live action from the nordic combined World Cup event in Seefeld, Austria

Live coverage begins Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Nordic Combined World Cup on CBC: Men's Gundersen Normal Hill HS109 / 5KM Run #1 - Seefeld

26 minutes agoVideo
Live
The Olympic venues of Seefeld, Austria will play host to the Nordic Combined World Cup. This event: Men's Gundersen Normal Hill HS109 / 5KM #1. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the nordic combined World Cup event in Seefeld, Austria.

Live coverage begins Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Friday's coverage continues at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Return for more action on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET and 9:30 a.m.

Coverage concludes Sunday with races at 6:15 a.m. ET and 9:30 a.m.

 

